Director: National Youth Service (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Reports To: Chief Director, Youth Development and Empowerment.

Department: Youth Development and Empowerment.

Duties and Responsibilities

Formulate, review and align National Youth Service (NYS) policies, projects and programmes with the Ministry’s strategic plan and national development imperatives.

Coordinate the production of curricula for NYS so that it impacts national orientation through teaching about the liberation legacy, national values as well as promoting entrepreneurial mindset, discipline, patriotism and ethical conduct to curb corrupt tendencies.

Develop policies/ strategies that impact and strengthen the capacity of youths in peace building, conflict prevention, management, resolution and transformation.

Oversee the development and management of programmes that impart productive work culture through on the job experience and meaningful exposure to the world of work, through the Youth Build Zimbabwe programme.

Provide Heads of NYS Training Centres with up to date learning and instructional materials.

Develop and maintain a disaggregated, gender sensitive NYS training data bank and information management system.

Coordinate the mobilization and promotion of youth participation in voluntary community development and public works programmes.

Mobilize resources for community development and public works programmes through local stakeholder engagement.

Liaise with Heads of NYS Training Centres and other stakeholders to develop income generation projects to supplement resources for operations of the National Youth Service.

Prepare and submit monthly, quarterly and annual progress-performance reports to the Chief Director.

Manage human, financial and material resources allocated to the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

A first degree in Social Sciences, Business Administration, Management or equivalent.

A relevant Masters degree would be an added advantage.

Eight years relevant experience, two (2) years of which must be at Deputy Director or equivalent grade.

Should be conversant with current youth, sport, arts and recreation issues.

Excellent report writing skills.

Ability to carry out research work, analyse data and compile reports.

Team builder with excellent people skills.

A self starter who is creative and able to work under pressure.

Ability to employ information communication technologies in the management of the National Youth Service and related operations.

Other

Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details:

Full names (Surname first).

E.C. No.

Date and place of birth.

Full residential address 5. Present Ministry/ Department.

Present grade and date of appointment thereto.

Relevant qualifications and experience.

Work experience.

Relevant vacancy announcement and reference number.

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted through the PSC email address: recruitment3@psc.org.zw

Feedback