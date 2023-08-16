Director of Finance

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Head of the Finance Department.

Advise Council on Financial Matters.

Preparing, implementation and effective monitoring of Council budget in terms of relevant statutes.

Ensure that proper financial records are maintained in accordance in terms of relevant matters statutes.

Ensure that proper financial records are maintained in accordance with international Public Sector Accounting Standards.

Timely preparation of Financial Statements for Council.

Spearheading Economic Development of Council programme.

Any other duties assigned by the Board Secretary.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree from a recognised University in Accounting or full ACCA/CIA.

A minimum of 5 years experience in Local Government at senior management level.

A Masters Degree in a relevant field is an added advantage.

At least 30 years old.

A citizen of Zimbabwe.

Evidence of no criminal record.

A clean record of service within the local Government fraternity.

Clean Class 4 Driver’s Licence.

In depth knowledge of public Finance and accounting laws and best practices.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants should submit application letters, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae, copies of academic and professional qualifications. Applications should clearly indicate the post being applied and should reach the undersigned through email or hand delivering on the following address; Addressed to:

The Board Secretary