Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Performance Contracting
Job Description
VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.
This is a Senior and Strategic position in the University which requires a highly motivated, innovative and results focused change leader. The Director will be responsible for assisting the Vice Chancellor in inculcating a results based culture across the entire spectrum of the University Community as well as driving and championing the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of performance contracting in the University. The incumbent reports to the Vice Chancellor.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Educating the entire University community about performance contracting.
- Facilitating the negotiation of performance contracts ensuring that the negotiated targets, performance indicators, progress assessment approaches and incentive structures are clear, relevant and understood by all.
- Leading and coordinating the implementation of the performance contracting process and cycle.
- Collating and analysing the performance contracting data and writing reports for the attention of the management team.
- Facilitating the monitoring and review of the performance contracting policies, systems and procedures and recommending appropriate changes.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Human Resource Management/Monitoring and Evaluation.
- A Master’s degree in Human Resource Management/Monitoring and Evaluation.
- A relevant PhD will be an added advantage.
- A professional Diploma/Higher Diploma in Monitoring and Evaluation will be a distinct advantage.
- At least three (3) years relevant experience in a management position.
- Working in a University setting and/or membership to a professional body will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Soft copies in a single continuous PDF file of each of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, national identity card, birth certificate and curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications and previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three eferees including email addresses should be sent to: human.resources@gsu.ac.zw or hand delivered to:
Acting Senior Assistant Registrar
Human Resources Section
Gwanda State University
Epoch Mine Campus
P O Box 30
Filabusi
Conditions of Service: Medical Aid, Leave and Pension Benefits are offered. The information on salary and other benefits will be made available to the short-listed candidates.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 13 October 2023
