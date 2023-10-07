Director of Monitoring and Evaluation Performance Contracting

Job Description

VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post. Gwanda State University is an equal opportunities employer. Female candidates and differently abled people are encouraged to apply.

This is a Senior and Strategic position in the University which requires a highly motivated, innovative and results focused change leader. The Director will be responsible for assisting the Vice Chancellor in inculcating a results based culture across the entire spectrum of the University Community as well as driving and championing the implementation, monitoring and evaluation of performance contracting in the University. The incumbent reports to the Vice Chancellor.