Director-Performance Management: Office of the President and Cabinet

Duties and Responsibilities

Review corporate governance framework for State Enterprises and Parastatals for alignment with the Public Entities Corporate Governance Act; 2. Monitor restructuring turnaround strategies for State Enterprises and Parastatals;

Conduct regular evaluation of the performance of public entities and their boards and employees.

Provide advice and guidance on performance contracting mechanisms for boards, Chief Executive Officers and senior staff members of public entities.

Facilitate the provision for programs for the professional development of board members and senior staff members of all public entities, including board induction programs and corporate governance training.

Supervise the analysis and review of the performance of State Enterprises and Parastatals in line with their Strategic Plans and Performance Contracts and recommend appropriate action;

Monitor the implementation of strategic plans by Public Entities

Manage the implementation of Performance Contracts at all levels by the Public Entities;

Supervise, coach and counsel subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting/ Finance /Business Studies, Economics, Law or Social Sciences.

Possession of a Master’s Degree with a bias in Business or Public Administration or Public Policy is an added advantage.

A minimum of eight years experience, two (2) of which must be in the Deputy Director grade or equivalent.

In depth knowledge of corporate sustainability issues.

Analytical, Monitoring and Evaluation skills.

Thorough understanding of Public Administration and Public Policy.

Ability to interact and communicate with stakeholders at all levels.

Must possess analytical skills.

Must be mature and able to handle confidential Information.

Other Requirements:

Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details:

Full names (Surname first).

E.C. No.

Date and place of birth.

Full residential address.

Present Ministry/ Department.

Present grade and date of appointment thereto.

Relevant qualifications and experience.

Work experience.

Relevant vacancy announcement and reference number.

Other

How to Apply

All applications should be submitted through the PSC email address: recruitment3@psc.org.zw

NB: Applications that do not comply with the above requirements will not be processed. Candidates, [especially women], with relevant long-term in the private sector or in the non-state enterprises domain within and outside Zimbabwe are encouraged to apply.

Application letters, including detailed CVs and copies of certificates should be addressed to:

The Secretary

Public Service Commission

9th Floor, Social Security Centre

Corner Sam Nujoma Street/Julius Nyerere Way

Deadline: 10 July 2023