Job Description

RESEARCH AND INNOVATION DEPARTMENT

The University seeks to recruit a senior staff management team member who will lead the successful implementation of the University’s vision, enabling the institution’s further transformation to remain relevant, innovative and agile in the constantly changing global environment. Strong candidates for the role will have a track record of successful team leadership, with the ability and background to articulate a credible vision for the future of research and innovation services and promote that vision within the institution.

Under the overall authority and supervision of the Vice-Chancellor, the Director, Research and Innovation will play a key role in developing the public profile of the institution’s knowledge, work and outreach to a broad range of external stakeholders.

Duties and Responsibilities

Building and maintaining partnerships with technical and multilateral partners, bilateral donors and academic institutions to ensure alignment with major innovation initiatives.

Initiating, implementing, monitoring and evaluating policies, systems and procedures dealing with University research and innovation.

Ensuring financial and research probity in all projects conducted in the University.

Managing a register of all research activities across the University.

Developing mutually beneficial linkages with industry in order to develop.

Partnerships and collaborative research:

Providing leadership, oversight and direction to Faculties and Departments in all research and innovation initiatives;

Developing new ideas and initiatives through to successful implementation to improve existing services or create new ones.

Ensuring the completion and reporting of studies conducted in the University and producing an annual report detailing all research activities, income and outputs.

Superintending over the establishment and operations of innovation hubs and industrial parks.

Developing performance benchmarks and quality monitoring and evaluation frameworks for the institution’s innovation hubs and industrial parks.

Leading resource mobilization and develop funding mechanisms for the section in accordance with the Institute’s strategy and work programme.

Developing mechanisms for promoting innovation, production of goods, facilitating and coordinating collaborations with industry leading to the setting up of industrial hubs and putting in place mechanisms for the protection of Intellectual Property.

Developing a research and innovation culture and agenda for Bindura University of Science Education.

Developing a mentoring programme for emerging researchers.

Ensuring the section is strategically staffed for effective delivery as defined in the work programme.

Qualifications and Experience

The successful candidate should have a deep understanding of the higher and tertiary education sector with a proven track record in research, innovation landscape and experience of operating in academic research-intensive environments. He/she must have:

A minimum of a master’s degree in Business Administration, Business Studies, Financial Management or its equivalent.

A PhD in any discipline would be an added advantage.

At least five (5) years’ experience as a Chairperson of a Department/Head of a Research Unit.

A minimum of twelve (12) research publications in accredited journals.

Demonstrated ability to mobilise resources through development of Research proposals and experience of successfully managing change would be distinct advantages.

Skills/ Competencies:

Experience in researching and introducing innovative methods and approaches.

Demonstrated capability to plan and manage projects.

Ability to manage an effective and collaborative team in a diverse environment.

Exceptional communication skills and the ability to engage effectively with a wide variety of internal and external stakeholders.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023