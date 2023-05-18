Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above post that has arisen in the University.

The Director, Research and Post Graduate Studies is a senior position in the University system. The incumbent will report to the Vice Chancellor and will head the Research and Postgraduate Studies Directorate. The post will be offered on a four (4) year contract which can be renewed based on satisfactory performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the administration and governance of research and postgraduate studies in the University.

Develop, monitor and review of systems and procedures dealing with University research.

Promote scientific and technological platforms for translating the University’s research into tangible products and services that will feed into national economic development.

Ensure the quality, feasibility and relevance of postgraduate studies.

Act as the link person for postgraduate students, Faculties/ Institutes, Captains of industry and various stakeholders.

Advise postgraduate students with respect to the programme and degree requirements.

Ensure adherence to University academic general regulations as well as regulations for Higher degrees by research.

Organise and coordinate postgraduate studies related workshops for students.

Mobilise financial, technical and human resources for deployment into postgraduate study programmes.

Promoting the nationalization and internationalization of the University’s research.

Develop an active research culture that fosters excellence, encourages innovation and enriches the student learning experience.

Develop a vibrant mentorship programme for upcoming researchers.

Control the provision of all postgraduate research by ensuring that faculties and academic directorates comply with the general and faculty regulations and Senate resolutions.

Carry out periodic reviews on the research and progress of postgraduate students.

Identify and nurture opportunities for collaborative student exchange programmes with recognised Universities, Industry and other stakeholders.

Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have an earned doctoral degree in any of the following areas: Agricultural Sciences and Technology, Development Sciences, Agribusiness or equivalent. Experience in field work, project and higher degree supervision, as well as a proven track record of research, publications, collaboration, networking and resource mobilisation is also required.

The incumbent must be a team player and must possess good interpersonal communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit eight (8) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification, birth certificate and detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names, addresses and email addresses of three (3) referees. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed to:

Chairperson of Council

c/o The Registrar

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O Box 35

MARONDERA

Hand deliver to or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

OR email your applications to: registrar@muast.ac.zw

Conditions Of Service: Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.

Deadline: 18 May 2023