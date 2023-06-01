Director: Risk Management (DRM)/ Chief Risk Officer (CRO)

Job Description

The Director Risk Management/Chief Risk Officer is responsible for creating ZIMCHE’s risk strategy and providing oversight and leadership in risk matters. The incumbent influences and informs the governing body and decision makers on risk management strategies. He or she influences the direction and profile of risk management and the profession (Source: Institute of Risk Management Professional Standards in Risk Management)

The Director Risk Management/Chief Risk Officer champions the execution of the risk management framework and processes essential for the ZIMCHE in achieving its business objectives. Ideally, the DRM/CRO is accountable for enabling the efficient and effective governance of all significant risks, and the related opportunities, for the ZIMCHE.

As a key member of the senior management team, the DRM/CRO is a peer and adviser to the rest of senior management who can translate risk management into the terms that matter to the key stakeholders. The Director Risk Management/Chief Risk Officer’s role encompasses the leadership and oversight of the Risk and Compliance Management Unit, including the following corporate functions: enterprise risk management, internal controls, information security, risk mitigation and risk transfer.

Duties and Responsibilities

To prepare and develop the ERM (Enterprise Resources Management) framework as an overall risk governance and internal controls for approval by the Risk Management Committee and the Council. This includes considering the state of maturity of the ZIMCHE’s risk management and tailored to the specific circumstances of the Institution.

To discuss with the CEO (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) and Management on the institution’s major risk exposures and review the steps or action taken to monitor and control such exposures, including ZIMCHE’s risk assessment and respective internal Standards Operating Procedures (“SOP”).

Keep the ZIMCHE Council and Management informed of the latest development in international standards and practices on Risk Management in general and specific to ZIMCHE.

To ensure the ZIMCHE’s compliance to statutory requirements, internal policies, guidelines, procedures, laws, and regulations which could have a significant impact on operations and to suggest policies and procedures where required;

To provide internal consulting and advisory services as part of the risk management scope and in response to a management request. These engagements can be both formal and/or informal if it does not impair the independence and objectivity of risk management functions and its officers;

To ensure that the risk management processes are adequate and effective and comply with internationally accepted risk management standards.

To ensure standardized and integrated reporting on all risk management activities and risk exposure to the Risk Management Committee and the ZIMCHE Council.

Provide technical advice and support to the ZIMCHE Council and Management in improving and advancing the Risk Management system of the University as the legal and regulatory environment, standards and/or the business focus of the University change.

Qualifications and Experience

A master’s degree qualification as a minimum (Risk Management).

A degree in Risk Management or equivalent.

10 years’ experience of which 7 years must be at Senior Managerial level.

In addition, membership of a professional body (Institute of Risk Management or any other relevant body in risk management) is required.

Competencies:

Analytic Thinking.

Organizational Commitment.

Paying Attention to Detail.

Self-motivation.

Team Leadership.

Planning and Organizing.

Interpersonal Understanding.

ICT (Information Communication Technology) (Information and Communication Technology) Literacy.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:

The Director Human Resources,

ZIMCHE,

P.O. Box H100

Hatfield

OR 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare.

The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Applicants who have responded to the previous Advertisement need not apply.

Deadline: 02 June 2023