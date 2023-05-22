Director, Sports Academy

Job Description

FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide overall strategic leadership, direction and management to the National Sports Academy.

Develop strategic and business plans including annual work plans, budgets, and performance targets for the Academy for the approval of the Board in line with the University guidelines.

Contribute towards the marketing of the Academy programmes to industry and commerce, Government agencies, schools and the general public throughout Zimbabwe, Africa and the world.

Ensure that proper management, operational efficiency, corporate responsibilities and expectations are met.

Promote both the University’s and National Sports Academy’s Vision, Mission and objectives.

Properly direct, manage the staff, property, equipment and finances of the Academy.

Develop and manage the Sports Academy by ensuring a wide range of organized activities are on offer.

Ensure that proper governance structures that promote best practices in sport development are put in place at the Academy.

Develop and implement a clear sport development programme that will lead to sporting excellence at Olympic level as well as other international competitions.

Provide support for national sports programmes through the Academy.

Develop collaboration and strategic partnerships with sports organizations (Sports and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and National Sports Associations, institutions, corporate world and government agencies).

Undertake fund raising activities to support the Academy programmes and new initiatives.

Contribute to the evolution and maintenance of a comprehensive national sports academy programme.

Engage in outreach programmes by involving community programmes both at micro and macro levels.

Identify talent at district, provincial and national level and.

Ensure compliance with the National Sports Strategy.

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum qualification of a Master’s degree in Management/Sports Administration or equivalent.

Administered or worked with Sports Academies for at least three (3) years.

Administered sport at provincial or national level for at least three (3) years.

Knowledge and experience of the Olympic Movement and.

Experience in a University/tertiary environment would be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:

The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources

Bindura University of Science Education

P Bag 1020

Bindura

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9

Deadline: 05 June 2023