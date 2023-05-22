Director, Sports Academy

Job Description
FACULTY OF SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide overall strategic leadership, direction and management to the National Sports Academy.
- Develop strategic and business plans including annual work plans, budgets, and performance targets for the Academy for the approval of the Board in line with the University guidelines.
- Contribute towards the marketing of the Academy programmes to industry and commerce, Government agencies, schools and the general public throughout Zimbabwe, Africa and the world.
- Ensure that proper management, operational efficiency, corporate responsibilities and expectations are met.
- Promote both the University’s and National Sports Academy’s Vision, Mission and objectives.
- Properly direct, manage the staff, property, equipment and finances of the Academy.
- Develop and manage the Sports Academy by ensuring a wide range of organized activities are on offer.
- Ensure that proper governance structures that promote best practices in sport development are put in place at the Academy.
- Develop and implement a clear sport development programme that will lead to sporting excellence at Olympic level as well as other international competitions.
- Provide support for national sports programmes through the Academy.
- Develop collaboration and strategic partnerships with sports organizations (Sports and Recreation Commission, Zimbabwe Olympic Committee and National Sports Associations, institutions, corporate world and government agencies).
- Undertake fund raising activities to support the Academy programmes and new initiatives.
- Contribute to the evolution and maintenance of a comprehensive national sports academy programme.
- Engage in outreach programmes by involving community programmes both at micro and macro levels.
- Identify talent at district, provincial and national level and.
- Ensure compliance with the National Sports Strategy.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum qualification of a Master’s degree in Management/Sports Administration or equivalent.
- Administered or worked with Sports Academies for at least three (3) years.
- Administered sport at provincial or national level for at least three (3) years.
- Knowledge and experience of the Olympic Movement and.
- Experience in a University/tertiary environment would be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar-Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
Bindura
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply and Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. For more information phone (66210) 7531-2 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9
Deadline: 05 June 2023