Director: Strategy, Research & Innovation (Level 3)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal opportunity-employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Review and approve the planning cycle for development and reviewing of the Strategic Plan.

Participate in the development and reviewing of the Strategic Plan and divisional Business Plans in consultation with the appointed service provider.

Review and approve the Monitoring & Evaluation Framework for the Strategic Plan.

Provide all strategic related information and guidance to divisions.

Identify relevant business research work to be undertaken to inform decision making for the organisation.

Provide technical support to operational departments on tax policy related issues.

Undertake revenue compliance reporting and analysis with a view to identifying, for each tax type, the tax gap, trends in taxpayer compliance behaviour and recommend the most appropriate compliance management strategies.

Periodically undertake analysis of the Zimbabwe economy in order to project macro-economic fundamentals and their impact on the tax base and future revenue collections.

Provide technical support to the Customs division and the Government in regional integration initiatives such SADC initiatives and other relevant institutions.

Represent the organisation in regional integration meetings to provide technical guidance on trade data and tax statistics.

Develop systems and processes to track, monitor and evaluate all components of the Authority's modernisation initiative.

Determine available international technical assistance resources.

Work closely with other divisions to ensure projects are developed, executed, monitored and evaluated.

Provide relevant technical training in project management to the project champions/ project team leaders.

Monitor implementation status of all projects in the Authority.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in business, finance, economics, research actuarial science or related field.

At least 10 years working experience of which five (5) are at senior management Level.

Knowledge of Tax and Customs is added advantage.

Clean class 4 driver's licence.

Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and long hours.

Ability to communicate at all levels.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae ; all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:

The Director, Human Capital

Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

6th Floor ZB Centre

Corner First Street/ Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

P. O. Box 4360

HARARE

NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 15 June 2023