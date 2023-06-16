Director: Strategy, Research & Innovation (Level 3)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) - an equal opportunity-employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review and approve the planning cycle for development and reviewing of the Strategic Plan.
- Participate in the development and reviewing of the Strategic Plan and divisional Business Plans in consultation with the appointed service provider.
- Review and approve the Monitoring & Evaluation Framework for the Strategic Plan.
- Provide all strategic related information and guidance to divisions.
- Identify relevant business research work to be undertaken to inform decision making for the organisation.
- Provide technical support to operational departments on tax policy related issues.
- Undertake revenue compliance reporting and analysis with a view to identifying, for each tax type, the tax gap, trends in taxpayer compliance behaviour and recommend the most appropriate compliance management strategies.
- Periodically undertake analysis of the Zimbabwe economy in order to project macro-economic fundamentals and their impact on the tax base and future revenue collections.
- Provide technical support to the Customs division and the Government in regional integration initiatives such SADC initiatives and other relevant institutions.
- Represent the organisation in regional integration meetings to provide technical guidance on trade data and tax statistics.
- Develop systems and processes to track, monitor and evaluate all components of the Authority's modernisation initiative.
- Determine available international technical assistance resources.
- Work closely with other divisions to ensure projects are developed, executed, monitored and evaluated.
- Provide relevant technical training in project management to the project champions/ project team leaders.
- Monitor implementation status of all projects in the Authority.
- Any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in business, finance, economics, research actuarial science or related field.
- At least 10 years working experience of which five (5) are at senior management Level.
- Knowledge of Tax and Customs is added advantage.
- Clean class 4 driver's licence.
Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and long hours.
- Ability to communicate at all levels.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by detailed Curriculum Vitae ; all applications should be emailed to: ExecRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street/ Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360
HARARE
NB: Please note that only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 15 June 2023