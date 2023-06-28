Director-Systems Support & Management: Office of the President and Cabinet

Job Description

The Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill the following vacant posts in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Reports To: Chief Director Management Information Systems.

Department: Corporate Governance Unit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Participate in the formulation, implementation and review of the Unit’s Information Communication Technology policies and strategies.

Manage the Corporate Governance Unit systems, data and development projects and ensure their integrity and accuracy.

Develop mechanisms to ensure that the Unit’s systems are safe and protected against cyber-attacks as well as the availability of back-up systems on and offsite.

Attend to system failures and ensure that disaster recovery and business continuity plans are in place.

Coordinate the provision of assistance, information and documentation to system users.

Oversee the proper functioning of all hardware and local area network equipment in the Unit.

Manage the implementation and maintenance of internal and external Service Level Agreements.

Facilitate network connectivity of all servers, workstations, telephone equipment and other network appliances.

Manage the Unit’s website and other digital communication channels. 10. Supervise, coach and appraise subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Information Technology Management, Computer Science, Computer Engineering or equivalent.

A Master’s degree in the above mentioned field(s) is an added advantage.

Certification is an added advantage (i.e. Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), Information Technology (IT) Security)

At least eight (8) years experience in systems support and maintenance, two (2) of which must be at Deputy Director Level or equivalent.

Analytical, conceptual and problem-solving skills.

Good interpersonal skills demonstrated by the ability to interact at all levels within the organisation and with external parties.

Other Requirements:

Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details -: