Director-Training: Office of the President and Cabinet

Job Description

The Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill the above mentioned vacant post in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Reports To: Chief Director Performance Management And Training.

Department: Corporate Governance Unit.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate the production of Training Development plans for public entities and superintend over their implementation.

Design & develop training programs (modules) for public entity boards, Chief Executive Officers and senior staff members.

Advise on the provision for programs for the professional development of board members and senior staff members of all public entities, including board induction programs and corporate governance training.

Coordinate two (2) training sessions, workshops & professional development programs for boards, chief executive officers and senior staff members of public entities.

Monitor training programmes for public entities to ensure that they are effective and up-to-date and make updates as necessary.

Supervise and appraise subordinates.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Business/ Commerce/ Human Resources/ Training or equivalent.

A Master’s degree in the above mentioned field(s) is an added advantage.

At least eight (8) years proven work experience in training, of which two (2) must be at Deputy Director or equivalent grade.

Experience in conducting training workshops and professional development programs for boards, chief executive officers and senior staff members of public entities.

Performance Management, Monitoring and Evaluation Skills.

Ability to employ information communication technologies (ICTs) in training development and management programs.

Other Requirements:

Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details: