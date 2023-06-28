Director-Training: Office of the President and Cabinet
Job Description
The Public Service Commission is inviting applications to fill the above mentioned vacant post in the Office of the President and Cabinet.
- Reports To: Chief Director Performance Management And Training.
- Department: Corporate Governance Unit.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinate the production of Training Development plans for public entities and superintend over their implementation.
- Design & develop training programs (modules) for public entity boards, Chief Executive Officers and senior staff members.
- Advise on the provision for programs for the professional development of board members and senior staff members of all public entities, including board induction programs and corporate governance training.
- Coordinate two (2) training sessions, workshops & professional development programs for boards, chief executive officers and senior staff members of public entities.
- Monitor training programmes for public entities to ensure that they are effective and up-to-date and make updates as necessary.
- Supervise and appraise subordinates.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Business/ Commerce/ Human Resources/ Training or equivalent.
- A Master’s degree in the above mentioned field(s) is an added advantage.
- At least eight (8) years proven work experience in training, of which two (2) must be at Deputy Director or equivalent grade.
- Experience in conducting training workshops and professional development programs for boards, chief executive officers and senior staff members of public entities.
- Performance Management, Monitoring and Evaluation Skills.
- Ability to employ information communication technologies (ICTs) in training development and management programs.
Other Requirements:
Applications must be accompanied by performance appraisal reports for the last full cycle. A detailed C.V. with contact details and copies of national I.D. card, birth certificate and qualifications should be attached to the application. The C.V. must contain the following details:
- Full names (Surname first).
- E.C. No.
- Date and place of birth.
- Full residential address.
- Present Ministry/ Department.
- Present grade and date of appointment thereto.
- Relevant qualifications and experience.
- Work experience.
- Relevant vacancy announcement and reference number.
Other
How to Apply
All applications should be submitted through the PSC email address: recruitment3@psc.org.zw
NB: Applications that do not comply with the above requirements will not be processed. Candidates, [especially women], with relevant long-term in the private sector or in the non-state enterprises domain within and outside Zimbabwe are encouraged to apply.
Application letters, including detailed CVs and copies of certificates should be addressed to:
The Secretary
Public Service Commission
9th Floor, Social Security Centre
Corner Sam Nujoma Street/Julius Nyerere Way
Deadline: 10 July 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
