Director: Works And Estates Department

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above post. The Director, Works and Estates reports to the Vice Chancellor.

Duties and Responsibilities

Physical planning, production of engineering designs and physical development of the University.

Liasing with external organisations and experts on issues pertaining to the physical development of the University.

General maintenance of University infrastructure such as the water supply system, waste water, access roads and buildings.

Ensuring that sporting and recreational facilities such as fields, courts, swimming pools, etc, are maintained in a good, safe and usable state.

Advising the University on engineering and issues of technical nature.

Purchasing and storing of material for construction and repair of infrastructure as well as the procurement of spare parts for the repair and maintenance of University vehicles.

Complying with all corporate policies and the occupational safety and health policies.

Maintaining building records and Architectural, Structural, Mechanical and Engineering Drawings; and

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a first degree in Civil Engineering or related field in the Construction Industry.

Diploma in Engineering Management and Diploma in Project Management are desirable qualifications.

A Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering would be an added advantage.

Knowledge of and proficiency in AutoCAD is most desirable.

Applicants should have at least five (5) years engineering experience in water, wastewater, roads, construction and maintenance of physical structures.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=78

Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register

Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience

Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023