Director, Works and Estates

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the development of designs and ensure cost effectiveness and compliance with design, regulations and user requirements.

Liaising with experts and external organisations on issues related to the physical development of the University.

Oversee construction works and ensure work delivered is of high quality.

Monitoring projects and ensure that projects progress according to set timelines.

Budgetary planning and control in line with University financial regulations.

Oversee the purchase of materials and spares for University buildings and infrastructure.

Manage the preparation and negotiation of contracts, leases, deeds and other property legal documents.

Ensure that contractual obligations with contractors are met.

Manage the maintenance of buildings, site infrastructure (electrical, sewer and water reticulation), roads, sporting and recreation facilities and grounds.

Recommend the acquisition and disposal of real estate properties.

Management of human resources activities, amongst others, recruitment and selection, staff development and performance management in liaison with the Human Resources Department.

Servicing University Committee meetings.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma/ Higher National Diploma or Bachelor’s Degree in Civil and Water Engineering/ Civil Engineering or equivalent. Possession of a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering and or a Certificate in Project Management is an added advantage.

At least 3 years relevant post qualification experience, one of which should be at managerial level.

Membership of the Engineering Council of Zimbabwe or Institute of Engineers.

Other

How to Apply

CONDITIONS OF SERVICE: Leave, contributory medical aid and pension are offered. Information on salary and other benefits will be made available to shortlisted candidates.

Applicants must submit six (6) sets of applications which should include the application letter, certified copies of certificates, national identification and a detailed Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact details, names and addresses of three referees including their email addresses. Applications in envelopes clearly indicating post applied for should be addressed and sent via registered mail to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

P.O. Box 35

MARONDERA

hand deliver or send by courier to:

Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology

CSC Campus, Industrial Sites

15 Longlands Road

MARONDERA

The closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday, 6 June 2024 Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

The University does not charge applicants a fee at any stage of the recruitment process and does not have Agents who receive applications on its behalf.Generate a Whatsapp Message