Disability Inclusion Officer (Mudzi)

Job Description

The Disability Inclusion Officer will support the USAID/Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) funded Protection and Nutrition Emergency Response for Mudzi (PRONE for Mudzi) Project in integrating and mainstreaming gender and disability across project interventions. The Project will support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and stakeholders to strengthen emergency nutrition and protection response in Mudzi. The project interventions include infant and young child feeding, integrated management of acute malnutrition, Supplementary Nutrition Assistance (Vouchers) and GBV Prevention. S/He will provide technical support to project staff on gender and disability, inclusion of disadvantaged population groups among the project participants and the community. The Disability and Inclusion Officer will work closely under the Project Manager with support from the Advocacy Coordinator.

Reports to: Advocacy & Safeguarding Coordinator ​

Direct Reports: N/A