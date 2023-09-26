Disability Inclusion Officer (Mudzi)
Job Description
The Disability Inclusion Officer will support the USAID/Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) funded Protection and Nutrition Emergency Response for Mudzi (PRONE for Mudzi) Project in integrating and mainstreaming gender and disability across project interventions. The Project will support the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) and stakeholders to strengthen emergency nutrition and protection response in Mudzi. The project interventions include infant and young child feeding, integrated management of acute malnutrition, Supplementary Nutrition Assistance (Vouchers) and GBV Prevention. S/He will provide technical support to project staff on gender and disability, inclusion of disadvantaged population groups among the project participants and the community. The Disability and Inclusion Officer will work closely under the Project Manager with support from the Advocacy Coordinator.
Reports to: Advocacy & Safeguarding Coordinator
Direct Reports: N/A
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical support on Disability and Gender aspects of the PRONE for Mudzi project.
- Ensure the project implements key gender and disability inclusion components.
- Analyse and ensure the interventions are sensitive to issues of inclusion of disadvantaged populations, groups /people with special needs.
- Develop a gender/disability checklist of gender sensitive indicators to be used by all project staff while carrying out their work.
- Develop training and promotional materials for gender and disability training initiatives.
- Monitor and report on the project related disability and gender issues in the area monthly and quarterly.
- Responsible for the accurate budgeting for disability and inclusion activities on a monthly basis, quarterly and annual basis.
- Track and report expenditure incurred under disability and inclusion key milestones (Budget Versus Actual) BVA
- Liaise with stakeholders and civil society organisations, in the area to facilitate and enhance contribution towards the implementation of the gender and disability agenda.
- Represent WVZ in the protection and Sexual Gender Based Violence Technical working groups (TWGs)
- Attend/organize gender /disability inclusion related meetings as directed by the supervisors in the field.
- Perform other work related outputs as requested by the supervisor and Advocacy and Safeguarding Coordinator.
- Develop and maintain networks with other NGOs, local governmental departments, agencies, churches, etc.
- Document stories related to disability and inclusion and project developments as they relate to gender equality issues.
- Assist in the development of concept notes, project documents and policy framework, research area and gender issues for the best practices as directed by supervisor.
- Submit reports in a timely manner meeting all reporting requirements.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Gender studies, Development studies, Social Sciences or any other relevant degree.
- At least 3-5 years’ experience in Gender and disability work will be an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge in disability, GBV, Child protection and case management.
- Through knowledge of development work.
- Experience in Implementing multi-sectoral humanitarian/emergency approaches;
- Ability to complete tasks in a timely, cost-effective way.
- Clean Class 4 driver’s license.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Click Link: https://worldvision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/WorldVisionInternational/job/Disability-Inclusion-Officer_R24831?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Applicant Types Accepted: Local Applicants Only.
NB: Shortlisting will be done as the applications are received. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Qualified women are encouraged to apply.
