Dispatch Clerk: Contract (Harare)
Silo Food Industries
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Handling Supervisor and will be based at Cleveland Production Centre in Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assembles and prepares orders for dispatch.
- Provides details of progress on deliveries and schedules.
- Maintains dispatch logbooks.
- Examines outgoing goods to ensure consignment meets requirements.
- Participates in counting and recording inventory.
- Notifies supervisor of inventory needed to maintain required stock levels.
- Verifies outgoing orders against requisitions.
- Reconciles outgoing inventory against returns.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 “O” levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
- A Certificate in Logistics/ Supply Chain Management/ Accountancy or equivalent.
- At least 2 years’ clerical experience.
Core Competencies:
- Ability to work under pressure.
- High degree of honesty and accuracy.
- Analytical skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Ability to multi-task.
- Knowledge of Excel and SAP.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw, with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject.
Deadline: 29 June 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Silo Food Industries
Browse Jobs
.
Related Jobs
Kamativi Mining Company
Purchasing Assistant
Deadline: