Dispatch Clerk: Contract (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Handling Supervisor and will be based at Cleveland Production Centre in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assembles and prepares orders for dispatch.

Provides details of progress on deliveries and schedules.

Maintains dispatch logbooks.

Examines outgoing goods to ensure consignment meets requirements.

Participates in counting and recording inventory.

Notifies supervisor of inventory needed to maintain required stock levels.

Verifies outgoing orders against requisitions.

Reconciles outgoing inventory against returns.

Any other duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 “O” levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.

A Certificate in Logistics/ Supply Chain Management/ Accountancy or equivalent.

At least 2 years’ clerical experience.

Core Competencies:

Ability to work under pressure.

High degree of honesty and accuracy.

Analytical skills.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Ability to multi-task.

Knowledge of Excel and SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw, with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject.