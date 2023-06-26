Pindula|Search Pindula
Silo Food Industries

Dispatch Clerk: Contract (Harare)

Silo Food Industries
Jun. 29, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned position within the Operations Department. The incumbent will report to the Handling Supervisor and will be based at Cleveland Production Centre in Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assembles and prepares orders for dispatch.
  • Provides details of progress on deliveries and schedules.
  • Maintains dispatch logbooks.
  • Examines outgoing goods to ensure consignment meets requirements.
  • Participates in counting and recording inventory.
  • Notifies supervisor of inventory needed to maintain required stock levels.
  • Verifies outgoing orders against requisitions.
  • Reconciles outgoing inventory against returns.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 “O” levels including English Language and Mathematics/Accounts.
  • A Certificate in Logistics/ Supply Chain Management/ Accountancy or equivalent.
  • At least 2 years’ clerical experience.

Core Competencies:

  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • High degree of honesty and accuracy.
  • Analytical skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to multi-task.
  • Knowledge of Excel and SAP.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their Applications and a detailed Curriculum Vitae to: recruitment@sfi.co.zw, with the position being applied for clearly stated on the subject.

Deadline: 29 June 2023

Silo Food Industries

.

