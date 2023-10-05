Dispatch Clerk (Harare)
CIMAS
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives pick lists from the Stores Controller and carries out duties as assigned.
- Compiles orders according to approved requests and submits to the Stores Controller for checking.
- Packs and labels orders and ensure delivery (through Drivers) to respective Departments in line with turnaround times.
- Creates and maintains logs of daily dispatch activities in line with SOPs.
- Identifies process flow bottlenecks and recommends improvements.
- Maintains cleanliness in the Stores through damp dusting and mopping.
- Receives goods returned from users.
- Maintains and files requisitions.
- Participates in monthly and quarterly stock takes.
- Arranges and labels stock items in the Stores.
Qualifications and Experience
- Stores Certificate/ Diploma or Purchasing and Supply Certificate or Diploma.
- Must have 5 Ordinary levels.
- Good verbal and written communication skills.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
- Excellent time management and teamwork skills.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 12 October 2023
