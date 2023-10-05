Dispatch Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives pick lists from the Stores Controller and carries out duties as assigned.

Compiles orders according to approved requests and submits to the Stores Controller for checking.

Packs and labels orders and ensure delivery (through Drivers) to respective Departments in line with turnaround times.

Creates and maintains logs of daily dispatch activities in line with SOPs.

Identifies process flow bottlenecks and recommends improvements.

Maintains cleanliness in the Stores through damp dusting and mopping.

Receives goods returned from users.

Maintains and files requisitions.

Participates in monthly and quarterly stock takes.

Arranges and labels stock items in the Stores.

Qualifications and Experience

Stores Certificate/ Diploma or Purchasing and Supply Certificate or Diploma.

Must have 5 Ordinary levels.

Good verbal and written communication skills.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.

Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023