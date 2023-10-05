Pindula|Search Pindula
CIMAS

Dispatch Clerk (Harare)

CIMAS
Oct. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives pick lists from the Stores Controller and carries out duties as assigned.
  • Compiles orders according to approved requests and submits to the Stores Controller for checking.
  • Packs and labels orders and ensure delivery (through Drivers) to respective Departments in line with turnaround times.
  • Creates and maintains logs of daily dispatch activities in line with SOPs.
  • Identifies process flow bottlenecks and recommends improvements.
  • Maintains cleanliness in the Stores through damp dusting and mopping.
  • Receives goods returned from users.
  • Maintains and files requisitions.
  • Participates in monthly and quarterly stock takes.
  • Arranges and labels stock items in the Stores.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Stores Certificate/ Diploma or Purchasing and Supply Certificate or Diploma.
  • Must have 5 Ordinary levels.
  • Good verbal and written communication skills.
  • Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
  • Ability to analyse and solve work related problems while achieving the right outcome simultaneously.
  • Excellent time management and teamwork skills.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023

