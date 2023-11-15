Dispatch Controller (Bulawayo)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self-driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that have arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Distribution Manager, the job is based in Bulawayo and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure effective and efficient movement of outbound goods.

Conduct the routing of orders/picking slips and ensure orders are fulfilled as per picking slips.

Ensure all loaded goods are invoiced before dispatch.

Ensure that pallets are booked and recorded.

Carry out supervision of the dispatch area, supervise Dispatch Clerks, Loaders, and Checkers.

Allocation of orders to Dispatch checkers for loading.

Ensure delivery orders are done as per the specified tonnage.

Ensure that trucks have gone through the weighbridge for the tare weight and investigate any discrepancies in weight.

Contributing to the improvement of the department’s operations benchmarking with the best practices.

Preparing periodic reports.

Ensure compliance with safety and health procedures.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Diploma in Supply Chain/Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Knowledge of SAP an added advantage.

At least 3 to 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar position in and FMCG setup.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their current resume (CV) clearly stating the position on the subject box to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw