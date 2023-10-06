Pindula|Search Pindula
CIMAS

Dispensary Assistant (Harare)

CIMAS
Oct. 12, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Receives, packs and stores stocks in line with Cimas policies.
  • Prepacks medicines in smaller packages and labels these in line with MASCA requirements.
  • Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with Cimas Infection Control Policies and local legislature.
  • Assists stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.
  • Participates in the stock takes as per Cimas calendar.
  • Packs and labels dispensed medicines ensuring that the correct medicine is of the correct strength.
  • Responsible for OTC coordination.
  • Operates the till accurately and handles money in a safe and secure manner in line with Cimas Finance policy.
  • Reconciles daily cash transactions in conjunction with the Pharmacist for safekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Dispensary Assistant Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 12 October 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

