Dispensary Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent cadre will be responsible for assisting the Pharmacy Technician with the preparation and distribution of pharmaceuticals, inventory management, and documentation within the pharmacy. The incumbent will also be responsible for promptly deal with queries from patients and caregivers, deal with all face-to-face queries, ensuring a smooth prescription service and issuing prepared prescriptions.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the dispensing of medicines to clients and ensure the right medication is given to the right client in right quantities.
- Clean surfaces (Damp Dusting) where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with PSZ Infection Prevention.
- Control Policies and local legislation.
- Assist in the proper storage and stacking of medicines according to the First Expired, First Out (FEFO) principle.
- Participate in stock take as per PSZ Calendar.
- Counting out tablets when filling prescriptions.
- Coordinate over the counter (OTC) sales and assist customers with product lines.
- Operate till accurately and handle money in a safe and secure manner in line with PSZ Finance Policy.
- Reconcile daily cash transactions in conjunction with the Pharm tech/Pharmacist for safe keeping.
- Follow standard operating procedures and maintain a clean and organised dispensary area.
- Maintain client/patient confidentiality and privacy at all times.
- Assist in Pharmacy related tasks as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 ”O” Levels, Math and English included.
- Certificate in Dispensary Assistant or a related field.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a similar role.
- Certificate in Dispensary Assistance, knowledge in Medical Drugs and New Health 263 system package is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of pharmaceutical terminology, medicine classes, and dosage forms.
- Familiarity with stock control and inventory management and Familiarity with prescription and over-the-counter medications.
- Good organizational and multitasking skills.
- Excellent attention to detail and accuracy in medication preparation.
- Strong communication and customer service skills.
- Ability to work effectively in a team.
- Understanding of pharmacy laws, regulations, and ethical standards.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Donor Compliance Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.
Emails to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply.
Deadline: 17 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
Phone: (024) 2339597