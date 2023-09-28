Dispensary Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

To assist with the preparation and distribution of pharmaceuticals, inventory management, and documentation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Packs medicines in properly labelled dispensing envelopes to small recommended prescribed quantities for easy dispensing and to reduce client waiting.

Receives and collects prescriptions from clients timeously as they come to reduce clients’ waiting period.

Arranges received pharmaceuticals on the shelf according to FEFO in order to minimize expiries.

Ensures that all received pharmaceuticals are offloaded and moved timeously into the pharmacy to avoid breakages and maintain the required temperatures.

Ensures proper labelling of medicines on shelves for easy access and to maintain order in the pharmacy.

Ensures that the pharmacy is clean and the safe and appropriate storage of medicine.

Ensures that recommended room temperature and the quality of medicines is maintained.

Files all generated reports, invoices; prescriptions and correspondents monthly for record keeping purposes.

Performs daily temperature takings and records them to ensure that recommended room temperature and the quality of medicines is maintained.

Captures dispensed medicines into Vikas system.

Keeps a record of controlled drugs for legal and stock control purposes.

Conducts physical counts monthly for the purposes of ordering and to avoid overstocking or understocking and checking on expiries.

Receives and arranges ordered commodities on shelves according to FIFO and categories e.g., Antibacterial, Antifungals, Antidepressants etc.

Updates Stock Cards on dispensed medicines daily.

Qualifications and Experience

Dispensary Assistant training course.

Must have 5 O’ Levels including English Language and Mathematics.

At least 2 years working experience.

Knowledge of pharmacy regulations and laws.

Computer literate.

Candidate should have strong interpersonal communication skills and should be well groomed.

Other

How to Apply

Prospective candidates in possession of the above should send applications together with current detailed CV’s to:

The Human Resources Officer