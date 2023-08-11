Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Dispensary Assistant (Masvingo)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dispensary Assistant – Masvingo Pharmacy role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Receives, packs and stores stocks in line with Cimas policies.
- Prepacks medicines in smaller packages and labels these in line with MASCA requirements.
- Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with Cimas Infection Control Policies and local legislature.
- Assists stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.
- Participates in the stock takes as per Cimas calendar.
- Packs and labels dispensed medicines ensuring that the correct medicine is of the correct strength.
- Responsible for OTC coordination.
- Operates the till accurately and handles money in a safe and secure manner in line with Cimas Finance policy.
- Reconciles daily cash transactions in conjunction with the Pharmacist for safekeeping.
Qualifications and Experience
- Dispensary Assistant Certificate.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 16 August 2023
