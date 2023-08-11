Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Dispensary Assistant – Masvingo Pharmacy role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Receives, packs and stores stocks in line with Cimas policies.

Prepacks medicines in smaller packages and labels these in line with MASCA requirements.

Cleans surfaces where medicines are stored to ensure compliance with Cimas Infection Control Policies and local legislature.

Assists stores and stacks medicines according to FEFO.

Participates in the stock takes as per Cimas calendar.

Packs and labels dispensed medicines ensuring that the correct medicine is of the correct strength.

Responsible for OTC coordination.

Operates the till accurately and handles money in a safe and secure manner in line with Cimas Finance policy.

Reconciles daily cash transactions in conjunction with the Pharmacist for safekeeping.

Qualifications and Experience

Dispensary Assistant Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV on: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw or click link: https://vacancies.cimas.co.zw/job-application-form/ Clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 16 August 2023