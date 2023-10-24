Dispensary Assistant (Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Pharmacist, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Recording all medicine and sundry drug sales in the system.

Receiving, verifying and validating prescriptions daily.

Facilitating the correct labelling of medicines and products.

Dispensing medicines (under supervision of a pharmacist).

Capturing patient's biometrics for medical aid prescription processing.

Checking membership validity and ensuring that medical aid electronic claims are timely and correctly submitted.

Ensuring that daily takings are banked as per company policies.

Partaking in the monthly stock take exercises.

Ensuring that expired drugs are disposed in line with the regulatory authority requirements.

Keeping a register of out of stock products and updating customers on availability progress.

Conducting retail sales to a high standard of customer services.

Attending to customer queries regarding medication.

Deciding the counter medicines/products to give patients/Clients.

Ensuring that there is timely delivery of unit drugs and sundries needs.

Qualifications and Experience

Dispensary Assistant Certificate.

At least six months' experience in a pharmacy.

At least 5 "O" levels including Mathematics and Science.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Attention to detail.

Good analytical skills.

Excellent customer service and communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.