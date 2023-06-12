Pindula|
Green Fuel

Distillation Operator (Chiredzi)

Green Fuel
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

To support the Distillery Operations as per specified duties and responsibilities.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Responsible for safe, efficient, continuous and correct operation of Distillation & down stream units.
  • Corrects and adjusts operating parameters to meet operating requirements and product specifications.
  • Operates and manages process parameters of all distillation units.
  • Controls process start-up, shutdown and troubleshooting in conjunction with DCS Operator and Shift Superintendent.
  • Works in coordination with Evaporator & Fermentation Operators and monitors operating status in all areas of the factory that affects production.
  • Constantly communicates with Shift Superintendent to get decisions made on production planning
  • Records and reports process parameters regularly as required.
  • Takes responsibility during the off crop period for the cleaning of the Distillery and any other areas assigned by management.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have a relevant science degree or HND.
  • Have 2 years experience in ethanol production/brewing/ related products.
  • Should be able to work as a team member, willing to take instructions and convey these to his subordinates.
  • Should be able to lead and motivate people.

Other

How to Apply

If intersted please send applications to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw & takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw

Deadline: 16 June 2023

Green Fuel

Green Fuel offers environmentally friendly and sustainable renewable vehicle fuel and electricity that reduces greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. The Green Fuel Ethanol Project was awarded National Project Status by the Government of Zimbabwe due to the significant benefits it will bring to the country.

Green Fuel's estates are located in Chipinge, Zimbabwe. The Chisumbanje Estate – 40,000 hectares· The Middle Sabi Estate – 10,000 hectares.

