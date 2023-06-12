Distillation Operator (Chiredzi)

Job Description
To support the Distillery Operations as per specified duties and responsibilities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Responsible for safe, efficient, continuous and correct operation of Distillation & down stream units.
- Corrects and adjusts operating parameters to meet operating requirements and product specifications.
- Operates and manages process parameters of all distillation units.
- Controls process start-up, shutdown and troubleshooting in conjunction with DCS Operator and Shift Superintendent.
- Works in coordination with Evaporator & Fermentation Operators and monitors operating status in all areas of the factory that affects production.
- Constantly communicates with Shift Superintendent to get decisions made on production planning
- Records and reports process parameters regularly as required.
- Takes responsibility during the off crop period for the cleaning of the Distillery and any other areas assigned by management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have a relevant science degree or HND.
- Have 2 years experience in ethanol production/brewing/ related products.
- Should be able to work as a team member, willing to take instructions and convey these to his subordinates.
- Should be able to lead and motivate people.
Other
How to Apply
If intersted please send applications to both emails: faith.muchatukwa@greenfuel.co.zw & takura.makuyana@greenfuel.co.zw
Deadline: 16 June 2023