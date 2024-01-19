District Coordinator (Bulawayo)

Job Description

The District Coordinator is responsible for the coordination of Zingane OVC project activities and management oversight in Bulawayo. The coordinator will also be responsible for planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of the Zingane OVC project at district level.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the planning, implementation, monitoring, evaluation and reporting of the OVC program in Bulawayo.

Coordinate and oversee the planning and implementation of health, education, safe, and stable Zingane_OVC program components, undergirded by an HIV-sensitive Case Management approach.

Develop and monitor a consolidated monthly/ weekly program work plan for the Bulawayo District from the health, education, safe and stable domains in compliance with USAID Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting (MER) guidance.

Strengthen collaboration with government stakeholders (Department of Social Development, Ministry of Health and Childcare, District Development Coordinator) and other PEPFAR/USAID funded projects to ensure specialized interventions to the project participants.

Ensuring curricula fidelity by supporting the OVC Program Team in training, mentoring, supervising, and supporting group facilitators on Sinovuyo Kidz/Teens, ISALs, GRS Skillz+, and the Cognitive Behavioural Therapy for Mental Health Support.

Support in monitoring and evaluation of activities across the four domains, through regular weekly, monthly, quarterly and semi-annual reports for management, donors, and partners to keep them informed of project’s progress.

Submit regular reports to relevant government stakeholders, including DSD, NAC, Local authorities, etc.

Adherence to the organisation’s ethics & values, including the code of conduct.

Participate in stakeholders’ meetings including but not limited to development meetings, National AIDS Council meetings, City of Bulawayo meetings, Health Executive Committee meetings, and Child Protection Committee meetings fostering project ownership and sustainability from the key government ministries as well as aligning the project to government priorities.

Qualifications and Experience

An advanced Degree in Social Work, Development Studies/ Social Science degree/Public Health from a reputable institution

A master in a relevant field is an added advantage.

At least 3 years proven experience in the design, implementation, and management of OVC/HIV programs.

Experience of working with OVCs and PEPFAR priority populations.

Previous experience in the NGO sector working in a USAID funded project in a managerial capacity.

Strong networking and advocacy skills.

Good communication skills and ability to communicate in the local and national languages.

Computer skills with expertise in PowerPoint, Word, Excel.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and complete the Application Form HERE

BZ is an equal opportunity employer. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.