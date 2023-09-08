District Economic Strengthening Officer x3 (Mberengwa, Gokwe South & Zaka)

Job Description

The Economic Strengthening Officer (ESO) will report to the Site Manager and Site Outreach Lead. Working closely with the Community Based Facilitators (CBFs), DREAMS Ambassador, Microplanners and Outreach Team, the ES Officer will oversee delivery of the DREAMS economic strengthening package in DREAMS districts.

Duties and Responsibilities

The ES Officer will support Young Women Who Sell Sex (YWSS) to undertake economic strengthening activities.

Overall planning and implementation of DREAMS economic strengthening program at district level in collaboration with Outreach Workers, Regional Coordinators, Site Outreach Leads and SIE Team.

Identify and nurture strategic partnerships to support program to meet its economic strengthening goals.

Develop and maintain linkages with governments, organizations, and projects that support economic strengthening activities.

Use appropriate project management tools to plan, review, and track progress on project implementation.

Ensure high quality facilitation of training and systematic post-training supportive supervision and mentoring to YWSS.

Document project results and impacts in various forms, including media stories, lessons learned, case studies, client satisfaction, etc.

Supports Community Based Facilitators (CF) identify, mobilize and recruit YWSS into ISALS clubs as well as identifying those that are eligible for the Economic Strengthening pathways.

Ensure program quality through use of program standard operating procedures and guides in clubs.

Directly supports program monitoring through tracking weekly targets and mobilizing project data.

Drafts project reports as required.

Do any other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Social Sciences, Economics or a closely related field.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience in youth health interventions and/or economic strengthening programming.

Demonstrated experience in design and delivery of training and mentoring in youth focused interventions.

Experience in program planning, community mobilization, implementation of program activities and capacity building.

Knowledge of health and development interventions, including HIV/AIDS, key populations and mental health.

Understanding of the DREAMS program aims, principles, values and rights-based approaches for young people.

Be non – judgmental when engaging beneficiaries and stakeholders and have a sense of confidentiality.

Good team player and ability to work under pressure.

Good interpersonal and excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Good in languages and proficiency in Ndebele is a distinct advantage.

Good in planning and administrative duties.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to: vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.