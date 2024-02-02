District Field Officer (Harare)

Job Description

The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society with support from the Finnish Red Cross is implementing the DG ECHO funded Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project which aims to prevent the spread of cholera in urban Zimbabwe, improve response capacities to outbreaks and increase scale up capacities to larger outbreaks. The project started in May 2023 and will be implemented over a two- year period targeting urban hotspots around Harare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Planning and implementation of the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities, ensuring that all activities are implemented according to project plan and in line with donor specifications and project agreement

Provide field level technical support to Red Cross volunteers, staff and external stakeholders to ensure that project activities are implemented according to accepted standards and identified approaches.

Lead the planning and implementation of all the field level Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities in coordination with the project coordinator ensuring that they are implemented on time and according to project plan.

Ensure that all activities are implemented, monitored and reported on in a timely and accurate manner, and as per ZRCS and back-donor requirements, and relevant guidelines and procedures.

Support financial monitoring of the project activities and the development of activity budgets.

Support planning for all procurements and ensure that the logistics and procurement of project materials are conducted according to the ZRCS procurement guidelines and in accordance with the donor requirements.

Oversee the implementation of all field level activities and support the development of activity, quarterly, annual and donor reports.

Ensure mainstreaming of cross-cutting themes; protection, gender and inclusion, environment/climate sustainability and RCRC fundamental principles.

Coordinate with field level Government of Zimbabwe Stakeholders and NGO Partners that are implementing cholera preparedness and response activities to ensure that there is effective collaboration between projects.