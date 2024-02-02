District Field Officer (Harare)
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society with support from the Finnish Red Cross is implementing the DG ECHO funded Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project which aims to prevent the spread of cholera in urban Zimbabwe, improve response capacities to outbreaks and increase scale up capacities to larger outbreaks. The project started in May 2023 and will be implemented over a two- year period targeting urban hotspots around Harare.
Duties and Responsibilities
Planning and implementation of the Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities, ensuring that all activities are implemented according to project plan and in line with donor specifications and project agreement
- Provide field level technical support to Red Cross volunteers, staff and external stakeholders to ensure that project activities are implemented according to accepted standards and identified approaches.
- Lead the planning and implementation of all the field level Integrated Strategy for Cholera Risk Elimination and Mitigation project activities in coordination with the project coordinator ensuring that they are implemented on time and according to project plan.
- Ensure that all activities are implemented, monitored and reported on in a timely and accurate manner, and as per ZRCS and back-donor requirements, and relevant guidelines and procedures.
- Support financial monitoring of the project activities and the development of activity budgets.
- Support planning for all procurements and ensure that the logistics and procurement of project materials are conducted according to the ZRCS procurement guidelines and in accordance with the donor requirements.
- Oversee the implementation of all field level activities and support the development of activity, quarterly, annual and donor reports.
- Ensure mainstreaming of cross-cutting themes; protection, gender and inclusion, environment/climate sustainability and RCRC fundamental principles.
Coordinate with field level Government of Zimbabwe Stakeholders and NGO Partners that are implementing cholera preparedness and response activities to ensure that there is effective collaboration between projects.
- Support the DG ECHO Project Coordinator to conduct regular engagement with the cholera coordination platforms in Zimbabwe to update project activities, plans and milestones.
- Attend and represent ZRCS at relevant Cluster and Technical meetings at field level, ensuring that ZRCS is well positioned and informed.
- Ensure that the project is aligned with other DG ECHO funded actions in Zimbabwe, with a particular focus on DG ECHO funded actions being implemented by the movement.
Other Duties and Tasks:
- Actively work towards the achievement of the ZRCS Strategic Goals, with a particular focus on Cholera Preparedness
- Abide by and work in accordance with the Red Cross Fundamental Principles
- Perform any other work-related duties and responsibilities as assigned by the supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- An undergraduate degree in Water and Sanitation or Public Health.
- Postgraduate qualifications a distinct advantage.
-
Strong familiarity with WASH programming and experience implementing DG ECHO funded projects including monitoring, evaluation, reporting and learning.
-
Experience implementing cholera focused WASH, Health or Public Health related programming in Zimbabwe.
-
Strong familiarity with the Movement and its approaches to WASH/ Cholera Preparedness an advantage.
Experience:
- At least 3 years of professional experience in working in a humanitarian/development organisation with a focus on urban WASH or Public Health.
- Experience in working on DG ECHO funded projects.
- Strong familiarity with cholera response and preparedness in Zimbabwe.
- Project management experience including monitoring, evaluation, narrative reporting knowledge of financial monitoring and reporting.
- Experience coordinating with national level Government agencies, coordination platforms and partner organisations.
Competencies:
- Strong familiarity with WASH programming in Zimbabwe.
- Strong communication skills.
- Skills in conducting training and other capacity building activities.
- Strong time and task management skills.
- Class 4 drivers licence is a requirement with at least two years of driving experience.
Other
Email your application letter and CV to:
The Secretary General
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
Deadline: 02 February 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Red Cross Society
The Zimbabwe Red Cross Society, a member of the global Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, is a voluntary organisation whose aim is to alleviate the suffering of the most vulnerable communities. It is an auxiliary to government as mandated through the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society Act of Parliament No 30 of 1981 also known as Chapter 17.08. It has branches throughout the country and is part of the global Red Cross movement present in 189 countries. Orphans and Vulnerable Children, the elderly, the chronically ill, the HIV infected and affected, the elderly and widowed and the generally disadvantaged members of the community make up our beneficiary list. As a disaster relief organisation, the ZRCS is also a member of the civil protection unit (CPU) and it responds to both natural and manmade disasters.
Address: 10 St Annes Road, Avondale, Harare
Website: http://redcrosszim.org.zw