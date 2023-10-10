District Health Officers x3 (Chiredzi, Masvingo & Mwenezi)

• Experience in Primary Health Care

• Palliative Care for children is an added advantage

• A minimum of three years of experience in NGO community work

• Technical and training skills and competence in Reproductive Health, OVC, PMTCT, home-based care, Palliative care, and counselling, mental health and psychosocial support, community health care, and Family Planning including HIV/AIDS programs

Ability to adapt and work harmoniously with people from diverse cultural settings and backgrounds

•Computer literacy in Microsoft office package and electronic communication technology

•Strong writing skills and experience in preparing quality reports

•Excellent communication, organization and presentation skills, especially with community-based groups

•Demonstrable sound training expertise and skills in a cross-cultural setting

•Self-tarter able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities

•High levels of integrity, commitment and professional responsibility

Other

How to Apply

To apply click link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=5zOk-8EoNUSQKYltgKUJTJnGC7ntRMpOtFNAuIjNfA1UNzROWUxOTkc5TFhEMFY2SjAwRzc0OEZBWS4u and complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: hr@fact.org.zw highlighting the post.

Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.

Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.

FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].

FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.

NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified.

Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message