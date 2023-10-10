District Health Officers x3 (Chiredzi, Masvingo & Mwenezi)
Job Description
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE). FACT seeks the services of a District Health Officer detailed below:
Reports to: District Program Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct gap analysis on OVC implementation and capacity among health care workers and community health care workers.
- Responsible for the design and implementation of case-finding strategies for safe and ethical index testing, HIVST, & Prevention Services.
- Responsible for developing the program’s child-centered/family-centered care plans for activities.
- Ensure a Differentiated Service Delivery mechanism for OVC.
- Provide technical support and oversight on community-based activities conducted by Mentor Mothers, CCWs, VHW.
- Work closely with the MOHCC and OI/ART Team to ensure 95% linkage to ART
- Collaborate with MOHCC to support, review, train, and mentor staff on HIV Prevention, HTS, safe & Ethical Index Testing, guidelines, and Standard Operation Procedures in line with national and program directives for children, adolescents, and youth.
- Oversee and manage the budget in liaison with the finance department.
- Conduct monthly/quarterly/semi-annual meetings with stakeholders and line ministries.
- Organize the formation of support groups and/or regeneration of support groups (PMTCT mothers baby pairs, young mothers’ group, Integrated mother Baby Pair groups, and groups for children and adolescents living with HIV (CALHIV) and provide continuous mentorship at each supported facility within the district.
- Support the integration of MHPSS into service provision for C/ALHIV, including task sharing to non-mental health specialists,
- Build capacity of community cadres in Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, train and support young PLHIV to serve as peer facilitators
- Compile all the progress reports, and monthly/quarterly review report and presentation.
- Plan and support from the Community Health Specialist training activities for FACT program partners on primary health care (including adherence support, PMTCT, Palliative Care, treatment care, and support for children living with HIV).
Qualifications and Experience
- Education & Training
- Degree in health-related studies. Masters is an added advantage.
Experience:
- • Experience in Primary Health Care
- • Palliative Care for children is an added advantage
- • A minimum of three years of experience in NGO community work
- • Technical and training skills and competence in Reproductive Health, OVC, PMTCT, home-based care, Palliative care, and counselling, mental health and psychosocial support, community health care, and Family Planning including HIV/AIDS programs
- Ability to adapt and work harmoniously with people from diverse cultural settings and backgrounds
- •Computer literacy in Microsoft office package and electronic communication technology
- •Strong writing skills and experience in preparing quality reports
- •Excellent communication, organization and presentation skills, especially with community-based groups
- •Demonstrable sound training expertise and skills in a cross-cultural setting
- •Self-tarter able to take initiative and adapt to changing circumstances and priorities
- •High levels of integrity, commitment and professional responsibility
Other
How to Apply
To apply click link: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=5zOk-8EoNUSQKYltgKUJTJnGC7ntRMpOtFNAuIjNfA1UNzROWUxOTkc5TFhEMFY2SjAwRzc0OEZBWS4u and complete the application form then send a detailed CV to: hr@fact.org.zw highlighting the post.
- Please ensure that both steps are carried out to complete the application process.
- Background checks will be done for successful candidate to ensure child safeguarding and protection in all our work. FACT commits itself to protecting children whom its staff, volunteers as well as outsiders may get into contact with. The organization is mandated to serve the best interest of all children through protection from abuse, harm and exclusion, child participation and development in all its programs.
- FACT is an equal opportunity employer which does not discriminate in terms of race, tribe, place of origin, political opinion, colour, creed, gender, pregnancy, HIV/AIDS status or, subject to the Disabled Persons Act [Chapter 17:01].
- FACT does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process.
NB: Only short listed candidates will be notified.
Deadline: 13 October 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust Zimbabwe (FACT) is a Christian based organisation that was instituted in 1987 as Zimbabwe’s first AIDS Service Organisation pioneering the HIV response in Zimbabwe. Since establishment, FACT Zimbabwe has been a leading National HIV and development organisation implementing various projects directly and through partnerships. The organisations programming focuses on 4 strategic pillars Safeguarding and Sustainable Livelihoods (SSL), Health and Well-being (HW), Strategic Information and Research (SIR) and Organisational Efficiency and Effectiveness (OEE).