District HIV Care And Treatment Coordinator (Gweru)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Trust under the Zimbabwe Deeds Registries Act (Chapter 20:05). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).
Basic Function:
The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator is responsible for managing the planning, implementation and monitoring of ZHI program activities in the district. The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator will manage a district team (consisting of District Cervical Cancer Officers, Implementation Fidelity Officers, DSD Cluster Nurse, ASH Dreams Nurse, OI/ART DSD nurses and Cervical Cancer Nurses), in all technical aspects of the program, operational support and coordination/networking, in line with organizational and national guidelines and targets. The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator reports to the Provincial Manager at the Provincial Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage and coordinate the District Team; Provide leadership and supervision to ACCE district team to ensure quality of program implementation.
- Develop and monitor annual and quarterly work-plan and budget for the district, in line with ACCE program targets.
- Document key program achievements and challenges through production of routine program reports and information that feeds into programs and policy development.
- Supervise HRH nurses attached to health facilities and be responsible for managing their performance against set site targets.
- Manage program resources for District program.
- Submit written requests for resources according to procedures advised by finance department to support program implementation.
- Ensure expenditure at district level is carried out in line with organizational finance and operational policy documents and guidelines.
- Check and verify that all monthly expenditure returns are as per procedure before submission to Provincial Coordinator to ensure program compliance; Implement District Program Activities.
- Facilitate capacity development of health care workers in the district.
- Organize and support HIV Care and Treatment related trainings for health care workers in conjunction with district and provincial health authorities.
- Provide technical assistance to health care facilities to implement community education/mobilization activities to increase uptake of PMTCT and HIV Care and Treatment services at community level and enhance community care and treatment.
- Support communication officer in planning and execution of district communication activities in order to increase uptake of the project’s interventions.
- Provide technical assistance to health care facilities to implement community education/mobilization activities to increase uptake of cervical cancer screening and management.
- Conduct on-site support and supervision to clinics with DHE to ensure quality implementation of policy, and guidelines.
- Collaborate with the DHE to facilitate clinical mentorship program for health care workers at all priority sites.
- Organize and support clinical attachments for select health care workers to strengthen adult and pediatric ART service delivery.
- Provide quality technical assistance to sites and district level health executives.
- Hold PMTCT, HIV Care and treatment and cervical cancer updates and review meetings with DHE members to support and monitor the progress of the national program.
- Monitor site level action plans and trouble shoot challenges in PMTCT, HIV Care and Treatment and Cervical Cancer Program Implementation.
- Utilize routine programme data to improve programme performance per each site in the district;
- Collaborate with Program Monitoring and Evaluation Coordinate with SIE Officer to ensure that all program data is routinely and timely entered into the relevant databases to monitor program implementation progress.
- Work with SIE Officer to ensure key program performance successes and challenges are shared with sites through quarterly data analysis and summary reports with DHEs, Health Centre Committees and Health Care workers at priority sites.
Qualifications and Experience
- State Registered Nurse with at least three years of relevant experience.
- Relevant practicing certificate is required.
- Completed course in Advanced HIV and AIDS Management.
- Post basic qualification in community nursing, midwifery, health management training or equivalent is an added advantage.
- MPH is an added advantage.
- Senior Nursing experience in the public OI/ART clinics with reference to PMTCT and HIV Care and Treatment is a must.
- Management experience as DNO/Community Nurse or Hospital Matron in a public health setting in Zimbabwe is preferred.
- Experience in managing HIV Care and treatment land PMTCT programs is an added advantage.
- Experience working in MOHCC clinics and NGO environment.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Good knowledge of HIV/AIDS prevention care and treatment in Zimbabwe.
- Results oriented and proven ability to work through others to produce results.
- NGO experience in a similar position is an added advantage.
- Organized, self-starter, able to build and maintain partnerships.
- Demonstrated knowledge of strategic planning, administrative, and financial management systems. Excellent written, oral communication and interpersonal skills as well as demonstrated ability to manage a team.
- Ability to manage tight deadlines and deliver high volumes of work with minimal supervision.
- Well-developed computer skills.
Other
How to Apply
Step 1: click here to complete the job application form. Step 2: Submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
Statement:
During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
