District HIV Care And Treatment Coordinator (Gweru)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Trust under the Zimbabwe Deeds Registries Act (Chapter 20:05). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).

Basic Function:

The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator is responsible for managing the planning, implementation and monitoring of ZHI program activities in the district. The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator will manage a district team (consisting of District Cervical Cancer Officers, Implementation Fidelity Officers, DSD Cluster Nurse, ASH Dreams Nurse, OI/ART DSD nurses and Cervical Cancer Nurses), in all technical aspects of the program, operational support and coordination/networking, in line with organizational and national guidelines and targets. The District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator reports to the Provincial Manager at the Provincial Office.