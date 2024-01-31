District Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Reporting to the Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Coordinator, the District Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Officer is responsible for managing all data collection, verification, analysis, storage, dissemination and reporting in terms of Monitoring Evaluation and Reporting guidelines. The MEL Officer is also responsible for implementing the Zingane MEL Plan and ensuring district compliance to the proposed framework.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure appropriate tracking and assessment of project activities and timely reporting guided by the Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting (MER) guidelines.

Ensure that data is of high quality and is used for decision-making.

Conduct routine verifications of data collected, to ensure authenticity and accuracy and that it meets the minimum data quality components.

Ensure minimum standards of all MEL activities (data collection, collation, verification, storage, analysis, and reporting) are maintained within the project.

Undertake training and capacity development of staff and volunteers in MEL activities when necessary to ensure minimum standards are met.

Support district teams to produce cascades for relevant services.

Participate in continuous review of monitoring tools and provide feedback to ensure that the tools are relevant to the program.

Use data to identify key program issues to ensure monitoring systems are improved to address the bottlenecks.

Assist in the collection of survey data, success stories, lessons learnt, best practices and stories of most significant change.

Support the district to implement strategies in response to PEPFAR MER and other data requirements.

Support the implementation of the Zingane MEL Plan.

Supervision of the District MEL Health Assistants and Data Entry Clerks to ensure timely, accurate and consistent capturing of data.

Produce weekly, monthly, and quarterly SIE reports based on agreed indicators that will guide decision-making and program implementation at the district level.

Provide backup support to the program team at the district level and prepare reports for the district and the site.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Statistics/Social Sciences/Monitoring and Evaluation/Operations Research

Minimum of 2 years experience in the field of Monitoring and Evaluation.

Good in quantitative and qualitative analytical skills.

Demonstrable knowledge of OVC programming indicators.

Demonstrable working knowledge of quantitative and qualitative data collection using the DHIS2/OVC MIS, including data analysis using Excel, Epi-Info, Python or any other data analysis software.

Excellent verbal and written skill.

Other

How to Apply

To apply for this position, please submit a cover letter, CV, and three references (including name, organization, phone number, and email address) to: info@bantwana.co.zw with position title in the subject line and complete the Application form. BZ is an equal opportunity employer. Due to the anticipated high volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

BZ has a zero-tolerance policy on child abuse, sexual exploitation and abuse, sexual harassment and any form of discrimination based on gender, race, ethnicity, age and any other such distinguishing characteristics.