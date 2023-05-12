Job Description

The 5-year USAID funded Mhuri / Imuli program’s goal in Zimbabwe is to improve maternal, youth and child health and survival in beneficiary communities and populations. The geographic focus is the seven districts of Manicaland Province, focusing on activities to increase the demand and supply of integrated, quality MNCH-FP services as well delivery of family planning services through outreach in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. This project will provide Technical Assistance (TA) to the MOHCC in Manicaland for MNCH and direct service delivery for Family Planning through outreach services.

Position Summary:

The District Monitoring, Evaluation, Research and Innovation Officer (DMERI) function is core to FHI360’s mission. The role’s main objective is to ensure that funded programs are effectively able to collect, analyse and report on performance and demonstrate impact consistent with FHI360’s mission. The District MERI Officer will work closely with FHI360 programme teams to ensure that M&E frameworks are effectively implemented (in line with MoHCC HIS) to allow for effective programme management and performance reporting.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure that programmes implement and maintain high quality M&E systems and strategy.

Perform regular field visits to ensure the quality of data collected by Programs and to verify the accuracy of reported data.

Support and or conduct data entry and cleaning of program data into program databases such as DHIS2 and TrainSmart.

Coordinate timely data collection for project indicators working together with MoHCC officials and ensure that the data being collected is used to improve programme management and implementation.

Support FHI360 with reliable and comprehensive analysis of the results and impact of programmes.

Ensure that the M&E component of programmes are well defined, uses the most efficient and effective approaches to demonstrate impact.

Support weekly, monthly, quarterly semi-annual and annual programme progress reporting.

Review and analyze weekly reports with the MER Officer to identify the causes of potential bottlenecks in project implementation and to enhance quality of reporting.

Support the M&E Unit in defining and implementing the key project performance indicators as well as monitoring them throughout the duration of the project.

Assist the MER Officer in proposing strategies to increase data use and demand amongst Program staff and stakeholders.

Support project/program staff on ways to properly document, organize and capture program progress.

Draft tools and their revisions as well as data collection procedures under the supervision of the MER Officer (eg. logical framework, project performance tracking, indicators, data flow chart, M&E manuals).

Identify strengths and weaknesses in existing data collection and management systems and propose solutions along with the MER Officer.

Support the MER Officer to ensure that donor, partner, and Senior Management Team data queries are addressed in an accurate and timely manner.

Participate in the designing and conducting of programme evaluations including midterm and end of programme evaluations.

Identify and facilitate documentation of FHI360 experiences, lessons learnt, impact and best practices to facilitate ease of access to partners, stakeholders, and members of the International community, researchers and policy makers.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Social Science, Demography, Statistics, Public Health, Health Informatics or Health Information Management Experience in Public Health issues and information systems design and development.

At least three (3) years of experience of research and/or monitoring and evaluation, including data collection, data processing and analysis, and reporting.

Knowledge, skills and abilities:

Knowledge of quantitative and qualitative research methodologies.

Knowledge of results-based management / performance management.

Ability to collate information from multiple sources.

Ability to analyze and report on quantitative and qualitative data.

Able to work in diverse contexts and use computer based statistical packages such as SPSS, GIS Excel and use of ACCESS.

Excellent written and oral communication, and presentation skills.

Takes initiative and demonstrates ability to work independently and under direction.

Able to generate practical approaches to challenging situations.

Recognizes and responds to ideas, interests, and concerns of others.

Able to work long hours and travel outside duty station.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/District-Monitoring--Evaluation--Research-and-Innovation-Officer_Requisition-2023200753

Deadline: 18 May 2023