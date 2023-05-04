District Strategic Information Assistant (DSIA)

Job Description

The District Strategic Information Assistant will provide overall support to the rollout of the TASQC program, including Community Management Information System (C-SIS) while supporting the DSIE maintaining liaison with the District Manager and District Community Officer. The position is responsible for setting up and managing the C-SIS for the generation and utilization of quality program data at community level Service Delivery Points (SDPs) as well as ensuring that data are accurately entered and reported timely onto the program database and DATIM.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support the implementation of district community and facility level SIE/M&E activities for HIV programs:

Forge enduring relationships with the Nurses in Charges at facilities and community HIV services nurses and nurture a synergistic effort in implementing SIE activities for HIV program.

Assist the facilities in adopting national HIV SIE/M&E systems, guidelines, and standard best practices on data quality.

Assisting in providing timely and accurate data dashboards to facilities and community cadres to support a data driven approach to resolving facility and level challenges in the HIV program.

Lead the creation of community dashboards to identify performance gaps and best practices to inform decision making.

Support the DSIEO in coordinating all SIE/M&E plans/activities for partners working on HIV programs within the district.

Work with the DHE in conducting facility level RDQAs assessments and data quality supportive supervision of HIV programs.

Support the facilities in SIMS and other audit preparedness for HIV and TB/HIV programs.

Support the roll out and implementation of a minimum package of SIE activities at facility level and community levels (standard SIE package):

Support facilities and community level (SDPs) to implement a standard records management (paper based and electronic – including flow), retention and archiving system for all facility and SDP records (registers, MRFs, tally sheets, patient care booklets, reports etc.)

Support facilities to implement routine EPMS/EHR/electronic record audits and ensure electronic records are always up to date.

Support SDPs and CHSNs to utilize standard DHIS2 tracker apps and DHIS2 reports to improve patient care (appointments, missed appointments, defaulter, viral load etc.)

Assist in supporting facilities to implement the standardized data consolidation meeting system including community level data and produce defined outputs (green book audits, EPMS/EHR audits, register audits, data analysis cascades, data validation report, meeting minutes, MRF etc)

Provide feedback on the implementation of tools and provide inputs into new/revised tools from community to the DSIEO/DM and at DHT meetings.

Support community teams to implement data quality improvement activities.

Identify CHSNs capacity needs, train, and mentor as necessary on the minimum package of SIE activities at community level.

Support the reporting, data analysis and utilization of data at community level:

Participate in the facilities in community data analysis including creating dashboards for sharing with the Health Centre Committees

Support the community teams to produce cascades and other relevant data analysis dashboards/charts to monitor the implementation of HIV services and share them via WhatsApp.

Support community and facility level teams to interpret cascades and dashboards, and draw up action plans to close any gaps noted.

Support community teams to work with their facilities to produce holistic data free of duplication of reporting across all data sets.

Coordinate the facility and community level Data Deep Dives:

Assist in facility level data deep dives through on-site training of DECs/Data Collectors

Doing Data validation and entry on the Deep Dives

Support the effective utilization of TASQC-MIS (Community Strategic Information System C-SIS):

Support the installations and configurations of the electronic tools, hardware and software for use by the CHSNs, COACs, COAs and facilities.

Support use of EHR in communities and facilities in liaison with DHIOs and the Provincial ICT officer.

Maintain a database of the status and functionality of program gadgets and routine checking.

Liaise with the DSIEO in troubleshooting any challenges experienced by the users of the community reporting system.

Train the community teams in the use of these tools.

Support the data entry, reporting, analysis and use of all program evaluation data.

Managing the electronic booking and reporting system for community level activities:

Support SDPs and CHSNs in extracting booking information captured by COAs and share it with the teams on time.

Facilitate the extraction of e-registers from DHIS2, their conversion into PDF and sharing with CHSN for entry into facility MOHCC registers.

​ Coach the CHSN in proper utilization of the DHIS2 tracker tools for populating all longitudinal patient information.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Statistics, Health Sciences, and Information Systems.

A monitoring and evaluation qualification is an added advantage.

Minimum of 2 years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring health care and support programs.

Demonstrated working knowledge of information systems and hardware, quantitative data collection systems, including familiarity with processes of strengthening district level M&E capacity, and data analysis using Advanced Excel, Power BI or any other data analysis software.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://jfkapnektrust.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers/642179000003208001/District-Strategic-Information-Assistant-DSIA-X-1-Temporary-3-Months-Chivi?source=CareerSite

Deadline: 05 May 2023