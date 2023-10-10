District Strategic Information Officers x4

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of District Strategic Information Officer for the HIV Care and Treatment program. The opportunities have arisen in Guruve x1, Mhondoro-Ngezi x1, Chegutu x1 and Kadoma-Sanyati x1. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position’s main objective is that of ensuring the program is effectively able to collect, analyze and report on program data within the assigned district. Successful candidates shall work closely with the district program team to ensure activities are effectively implemented to allow for effective program management and performance reporting. The position reports to the respective Strategic Information Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring all registers are completed accurately, consistently, regularly and reports are submitted on time.

Supporting the collection and reporting of clinical processes and outcomes, including MER data on program-specific indicators on a weekly and monthly basis as required by program management.

Working collaboratively and closely with the DSICLFPs, Provincial Focal Persons (PFPs), and Facility Data Collation Focal Persons by conducting routine data quality audits at health facilities within the district.

Cleaning, verifying, and validating data entered electronic systems, flagging and correcting data inconsistencies before syncing to the server.

Providing technical support to healthcare workers and strengthening the use of Electronic Systems at health facilities to strengthen their use in monitoring HIV and TB programs.

Collaborating with provincial and district teams to conduct granular site management, compiling, and consolidating weekly, monthly, and quarterly reports on program activities within the province and with DHIOs to ensure timely and complete reporting in DHIS2 by all facilities in the district at both PEPFAR and Non-PEPFAR supported facilities.

Conducting routine analyses and visualization of program data in Power BI, including cascades across core indicators, to enable evidence-based programming at District level cascades; Conducting regular onsite-data-verification (OSDV to monitor data quality.

Conducting and coordinating data related Continuous Quality Improvement (CQI) projects in all supported facilities.

Tracking performance against annual targets and reviewing district and facility-level performance with the district and facility level staff and work on improvement plans for poor performing facilities.

Providing feedback to the DMO, DNO and DHE on evidence collected and ensuring their involvement in the district formulation of strategy.

Leading the analysis and writing of district weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual programmatic performance reports and their submission in stipulated timelines.

Attending district coordination and review meetings according to the MoHCC calendar and as budget permits and facilitating the interpretation and use of M&E data.

Ensuring mobile devices at designated facilities are well maintained, properly managed and in good working condition and escalating unresolved issues.

Working closely with MoHCC, Zim-TTECH consortium partners, and other implementing partners to track and report both challenges and outcomes of various interventions implemented by partners in the program.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Biostatistics, Mathematics, Public Health, Health Promotion, or a related field.

Minimum of 3 years working experience managing, analyzing, and reporting, health related program data and information and in working with DHIS2 data; Advanced skills in MS Excel, including pivot-tables, formatting, statistical functions and formulas and good understanding of MS Word and PowerPoint.

Strong quantitative data analysis skills including conducting data cleaning, verification, and trend-analyses with proficiency in at least one statistical software package e.g., STATA, SAS or SPSS will be an added advantage.

Great interpersonal, report writing and presentation skills with fluency in English and have demonstrable ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Experience in working with MoHCC or health-related implementing partners coupled with a strong understanding of the Zimbabwe health care system structures.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: mwdsio@zimttech.org. Candidates should apply to only one district of choice.