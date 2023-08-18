District TB & HIV Integration Officers x6

Job Description

JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the mentioned above. Reporting to: District Manager.

Location: Chivi, Chiredzi, Gutu, Masvingo, Mwenezi & Zaka.

Type of Contract: Fixed-Term Contract.

The incumbent will report to the District Manager and is responsible for coordinating, planning and implementing an integrated TB-HIV-program activities at District level. The incumbent will supervise, support, mentor and work with facility and community level staff and will be responsible for all technical aspects of the program, operational support, and coordination/networking, in line with organizational and national guidelines and targets.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate implementation of TB program activities at district level.

Manage the TB program resources for the organization within the district.

Support the facility and community service delivery teams in TB prevention, TB Case Finding and TB diagnosis and treatment, and TB Infection Control.

Support the districts in TB/ HIV management and Advanced HIV Disease Management

Support the district in implementing quality improvement initiatives in the TB Control program.

Support the SIE department in the implementation of all SIE activities within the facility and community program in the districts.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/degree in Nursing, Environmental Health or Public Health

A qualification in project management, health services administration or similar will be an added advantage.

At least 3 years’ experience in TB/HIV programs management at district level within the NGO technical assistance environment or as district community nurse within MOHCC

Demonstrable technical and clinical knowledge in Adult and Pediatric TB Care and Treatment, including Advanced HIV Disease, Covid 19 and Mental Health,

Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.

Functional skills & knowledge: