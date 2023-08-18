Zimbabwe Elections 2023
District TB & HIV Integration Officers x6
Job Description
JF Kapnek Zimbabwe a registered PVO 1/86 which has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1986 whose mission is to improve family health, reduce child mortality and create educational opportunities for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs is seeking to fill the mentioned above. Reporting to: District Manager.
- Location: Chivi, Chiredzi, Gutu, Masvingo, Mwenezi & Zaka.
- Type of Contract: Fixed-Term Contract.
The incumbent will report to the District Manager and is responsible for coordinating, planning and implementing an integrated TB-HIV-program activities at District level. The incumbent will supervise, support, mentor and work with facility and community level staff and will be responsible for all technical aspects of the program, operational support, and coordination/networking, in line with organizational and national guidelines and targets.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Coordinate implementation of TB program activities at district level.
- Manage the TB program resources for the organization within the district.
- Support the facility and community service delivery teams in TB prevention, TB Case Finding and TB diagnosis and treatment, and TB Infection Control.
- Support the districts in TB/ HIV management and Advanced HIV Disease Management
- Support the district in implementing quality improvement initiatives in the TB Control program.
- Support the SIE department in the implementation of all SIE activities within the facility and community program in the districts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/degree in Nursing, Environmental Health or Public Health
- A qualification in project management, health services administration or similar will be an added advantage.
- At least 3 years’ experience in TB/HIV programs management at district level within the NGO technical assistance environment or as district community nurse within MOHCC
- Demonstrable technical and clinical knowledge in Adult and Pediatric TB Care and Treatment, including Advanced HIV Disease, Covid 19 and Mental Health,
- Proficiency in MS Office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook), and online collaboration technologies.
Functional skills & knowledge:
- Ability to work independently and as a team player.
- Good communicator who has sound interpersonal skills with the ability to establish and maintain relationships.
- Well organised and able to prioritize work and understanding his/her work outputs.
Other
How to Apply
Submit your application via this link: https://jfkapnektrust.zohorecruit.com/jobs/Careers/642179000003567038/District-TB-%20HIV-Integration-Officer-X6-Masvingo-Chiredzi-Zaka-Gutu-Chivi-and-%20Mwenezi?source=CareerSite
NB: JF Kapnek Zimbabwe has zero tolerance towards Sexual Harassment and is committed to the upholding of children’s rights. The successful candidate will be required to commit to child protection/safeguarding and to be bound by the JF Kapnek Zimbabwe Child Protection Policy. JF Kapnek does not charge any fees during its entire recruitment process.
Deadline: 27 August 2023
JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe
The JF Kapnek Trust Zimbabwe is a registered independent private voluntary organization (PVO) working to address the most urgent threats to the health, well-being and educational development of Zimbabwe’s most valuable resource - its children. Trust works to improve family health, reduce child mortality, provide a protective environment and create educational opportunity for the children of Zimbabwe through the implementation of scalable, sustainable programs.
Address: 42 Bates Street, Milton Park Harare. Zimbabwe
Call: (0242)792152/3 & 798083/4
Email: info@jfkapnek.org