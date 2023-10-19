District TB Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) Officer (Manicaland)

Job Description

The TB – TAP SIE Officer is responsible and accountable for implementing and monitoring the TASQC TB Treatment Access and Prevention (TASQC TB-TAP) program activities within the health facilities in Manicaland province. The TB SIE Officer will support, mentor and work with District TB-TAP DECs and be responsible for all technical aspects of the program, operational support, and coordination/networking, in line with organizational and MOHCC national guidelines and targets. TB-TAP SIE Officer will work with MOHCC District TB Coordinators and Health Information officers. The TB SIE- TAP officer will be reporting to the Provincial TB- TAP Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage data driven site identification, placement, and the recruitment, orientation, deployment, and performance management of all HRH resources (locums for TB).

Submit monthly projections and monitor expenditure against budget, explaining any variations thereof.

Submit timely requests and acquittals for resources in line with financial management policies and other relevant SOPs to support program implementation.

Oversee the timely submission of administrative documents and reports (vehicle logbooks, asset verification checklists, petty cash certificates etc.) in line with relevant SOPs.

Train, mentor, coach, and conduct competency assessment and sign-off of TB Data Entry Clerks (DECs) on all SIE systems and activities at district and facility levels.

Support the TB DECs in the implementation of district SIE/M&E activities for TB programs.

Forge enduring relationships with the Provincial Health Executive (PHE) and District Health Executives (DHEs) to ensure easy access to health facilities and health facility data and nurture a synergistic effort in implementing SIE activities for TB program.

Assist the PHE and DHEs in adopting national TB SIE/M&E systems, guidelines, and standard best practices on data quality.

Support facilities to implement a standard records management (paper based and electronic EHR – including flow), retention and archiving system for all facility records (TB registers, monthly health facility reports, patient care cards/booklets, TB community reports etc).

Support facilities to implement routine EHR/electronic record audits and ensure electronic records are always up to date.

Support facilities to utilize standard EHR electronic record reports to improve patient care (diagnosis, treatment, defaulter, follow up specimens, treatment outcomes etc).

Support the timely collection of all facility level reports to the district through existing MOHCC (Ministry of Health and Childcare) channels.

Timely and accurately enter all program weekly, monthly, and quarterly data into OPHID (DHIS2, ODK, etc) and USAID (DATIM) databases.

Perform quality checks on all data entered in OPHID (DHIS2, ODK etc) and USAID (DATIM) databases (completeness, outlier analysis, validation rule analysis etc), and correct all errors or obtain comments from programs for entry into databases justifying any abnormal data.

Qualifications and Experience

A quantitative Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics, Statistics, M&E AND a completed program in Health Sciences/Public Health/HIV programs, OR A Bachelor’s degree in Public Health, Health sciences, Operations research AND a completed program in a quantitative area (M&E, biostatistics);

A Master’s degree in Epidemiology, Public Health, Biostatistics, M&E or similar will be an added advantage.

Minimum of three years’ experience and demonstrated practical skills in monitoring HIV and AIDS, TB, care and support programs.

Demonstrate working knowledge of quantitative data collection systems in the MoHCC, use of DHIS2, EHR including familiarity with processes of strengthening district level M&E capacity, and data analysis using Advanced Excel, SAS, SPSS, STATA, Epi-Info, EpiData , or any other data analysis software.

Experience working with multiple stakeholders and familiarity with PEPFAR indicators and reporting requirements will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Click here and complete the application form then ubmit your CV, certificates and application letter via email to: ophidrecruitments@ophid.co.zw clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.

OPHID and its Consortium partners are an equal opportunity employer and do not discriminate against any employee or job applicant based on race, political affiliation, religion, tribe, national origin, gender, physical or mental disability, health status (including HIV status) or age.