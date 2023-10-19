District Team Lead x5

Job Description

SAfAIDS under the Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control (ZimPAAC) DREAMS program which seeks to reduce new HIV infections in Zimbabwe is looking for quality conscious, results focused, systematic organisers, efficient, innovative, dynamic and experienced professionals with a trail-blazing record to run as District Team Lead (DTL) for five district offices in Lupane, Bubi, Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Seke. The District Team Leads (DTL) will manage the implementation of DREAMS program activities at district level and community interventions, working with Data Entry Clerks, SASA Champions, Toll Free Agents and Probation Officers with support from the Provincial Program Coordinator.

SAfAIDS Zimbabwe District Offices: Lupane/Bubi/Tsholotsho/Nkayi/Seke, Zimbabwe

Duties and Responsibilities

She/He/They will support program coordination and implementation including conducting capacity building trainings for SASA! Champions, Political, Religious and Traditional (PRT) leaders, Community Gender Norms Peer Leaders and District Gender Action Teams (GATs).

She/He/They recruits cadres at district level to undergo advanced trainings on the SASA! Together model and equip them with the requisite knowledge and skills to facilitate community dialogues addressing men and women power dynamics, relationships and how to balance the power in communities.

Their role will extend to gender-based violence (GBV) case identification, creating referral pathways and linkages, and Social Accountability Monitoring (SAM) of GBV services using MobiSAfAIDS application.

She/He/They contributes towards DREAMS program communication, documentation and publicity. She/He/They supervises, mentors and supports district staff including community cadres; Probation Officers, SASA Champions and Hotline Agent and regularly evaluates their performance to ensure alignment to the Dreams weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly deliverables.

They ensure that DREAMS program deliverables are of the expected high quality and tracks targets against budget and time as stipulated in the proposal, approved budget and work-plan.

They ensure utilisation of DREAMS Strategic Information and Evaluation (SIE) data collection tools timeously including adherence to all set targets, SIE plan and outputs.

DTL on a weekly, monthly, quarterly and annual basis, drafts high quality program reports that are submitted to the Provincial Program Coordinator (PPC) as per agreed timelines.

She/He/They work closely with the SIE team to ensure PEPFAR data quality dimensions are complied with.

She/He/They monitor monthly project expenditure in liaison with the provincial finance team including accurate and timeous financial reporting.

She/He/They liaises with the partners, beneficiaries and other stakeholders, making sure that good working relationships are maintained and communication about the DREAMS Program is done in an effective manner according to PEPFAR and SAfAIDS communication guidelines.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum qualification is a relevant University degree. Post Graduate qualification in Social Sciences,Development Studies or related areas is an added advantage.

Minimum of 3-5 years SRHR and HIV programming experience in community-based organisations (CBOs)and an in-depth knowledge of contextual interventions that promote positive health outcomes foradolescent young girls and women (AGYW) in Zimbabwe especially at community level.

Previous DREAMS experience is desirable

Good working knowledge of the commonly (spoken and written) local language e.g., Ndebele and Tongawill be an added advantage.

Good emotional intelligence especially when faced with challenging situations.

Good program implementation experience at community level and SIE data analytics knowledge.

Excellent communication and community engagement skills.

Strong report writing and consolidation skills.

Other

How to Apply

SAfAIDS is committed to equality in all our work. Gender Equality, Social Inclusion and Diversity is core to our internal and external work. Internally, this enriches the ideas, perspectives and competencies, for fulfilling our commitment to serving diverse populations across the SADC region. Our Fit-For-Purpose employee recruitment and consultant engagement approach; welcomes applicants who identify as PLHIV, persons with disability, non-binary persons, and all sexual orientations and gender identities.