District Team Leader and Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of District Team Leader and Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The incumbent will coordinate the execution of district activities and oversee the delivery of adolescent sexual reproductive health-friendly services and mentorship at the district level ensuring the development of youth-friendly health facilities across the district working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Department of Social Development.
Station: Seke District Offices
Duties and Responsibilities
- Performs the overall district leadership role, ensuring accountability for all resources allocated to the district.
- Oversee the implementation of clinical services working closely with MoHCC and Program Nurses.
- Review, approve, and timely submit consolidated reports on management of resources from district teams (acquittals, travel requests, timesheets, etc)
- Oversees all implementation and mentorship working with district mentors at district level, tracks performance, and quality, and consolidates reports and presentations as per program expectations.
- Manages partner relations by supporting partner collaboration and integration, responding to their inquiries/queries, and ensuring that there is effective communication regarding project activities.
- Collaborates with District Development and Coordination, NAC, MoHCC, Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and other strategic government departments to plan, schedule, joint regular monitoring, support, and supervision visits at district level.
- Forge enduring relationships with government district stakeholders to ensure a synergistic effort in implementing DREAMS programs.
- Manage relationships with MoHCC representatives and other key stakeholders at district level, to enable open communication as well as collaborative and sustainable program implementation.
- Attend and participate in DHT review meetings, and related stakeholders networking meetings, and share program updates, progress on implementation plans and challenges that need the DHE’s attention.
- Leads the community entry processes including community visioning with support from other district officers.
- Develop the district consolidated work plan in collaboration with government line ministries and other like-minded organizations.
- Organise district point of contact meetings to jointly review progress and strategize.
- Represent Zim-TTECH at all relevant platforms in the district as the face of the organization.
- Support the DREAMS Program Manager in monitoring the programs implemented by subawards at the district level.
- Lead the spearheading and development of Adolescent Youth Friendly Health Facilities working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care at district level.
- Identify current gaps at the district level impending provision of youth-friendly services to facilitate advocacy towards aligning health facilities to national and global policies and standards.
- Work closely with MoHCC to implement actions at the district level to meet set standards for youth-friendly services.
- Collaborate with youth-led organizations and government line ministries to assess and monitor the quality of youth-friendly health quality services informed by global set standards.
- Wors closely with community structures and DREAMS and Non-DREAMS partners to coordinate and ensure timely provision of adolescent-friendly services.
- Facilitate the normalization of adolescent-friendly clinical service provision to AGYW. Further supporting the provision of clinical services to male partners of AGYW.
- Ensure DREAMS Clinical Nurses are well supported to perform their duties effectively and efficiently maintaining the clinical outreach footprint.
- Coordinate and monitors the implementation of a status-neutral approach to HIV services by Program Nurses.
- Ensure value for HIV testing, linking AGYW directly to care and treatment and HIV prevention services as well.
- Monitor standards in service provision ensuring adherence to standard operating procedures and set guidelines working with District Health Executive members.
- Spearhead the formulation of a virtual platform relevant to the district ensuring its functionality towards HIV prevention information dissemination.
- Liaise with the Strategic Information & Evaluation team to analyse and interpret data for use in improving programming, reviewing weekly performance dashboards to inform related decisions in consultation with the Program Manager.
- Work closely with DREAMS Mentors and Ambassadors to link AGYW at all health facility entry points to DREAMS including pregnant and breastfeeding young women.
- Review and approve all district timesheets, travel requests, performance appraisals, and claims as needed.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Nursing/Social Sciences or any related qualification.
- Certified WHO L.I.V.E.S training or previous experience in PEPFAR-supported programs will be an added advantage.
- Good working knowledge of HIV prevention for priority populations including adolescents and youth.
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with local partners and district local Government line ministries.
- Administrative experience.
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org