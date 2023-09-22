Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of District Team Leader and Clinical Services and Mentorship Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The incumbent will coordinate the execution of district activities and oversee the delivery of adolescent sexual reproductive health-friendly services and mentorship at the district level ensuring the development of youth-friendly health facilities across the district working closely with the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Department of Social Development.

Station: ​Seke District Offices