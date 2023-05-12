District Team Leader MNCH-FP (Mutare, Chipinge & Rusape)

Job Description

The role of the Team Leader is to ensure efficient coordination of operations and activities in the selected districts. Reporting to the MNCH FP Advisor, the Team Leader is responsible for providing effective leadership and guidance to the overall programme implementation in the districts. The cadre is fully responsible to run the Maternal and Neonatal Child Health (MNCH) project effectively in an efficient way coordinating with Government Health institutions and through effective line management to MNCH Advisor. The post holder is also responsible for facilitating advocacy for and monitoring the project outcomes.

Supervisor: MNCH Advisor

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for day to day management and implementation of MNCH project activities and essential health services in the targeted districts.

Works closely, in collaboration with local level Government Health Institutions and other relevant health partners for achieving set targets of the project as well as implementation, planning and reporting of the field activities.

Provides overall technical leadership and representation of the project, under the direction of the MNCH-FP Technical Director.

Has overall strategic, programmatic, financial, and management responsibility at the district level.

Works closely with and managers the district teams on technical and administrative professionalism to achieve programme success.

Accountable for project objectives, outcomes, and milestones at the district levels and ensures that financial, operational, and reporting requirements of the donor are followed.

Keeps track of planned activities in accordance with organization and Donor specifications and requirements.

Appraises staff within service delivery in the district.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in nursing with midwifery or Public Health with a good understanding of Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health.

At least 5 years’ experience in Maternal and Child Health including programme coordination and management.

Highly motivated individual, who is able to work independently with minimal supervision.

Flexibility on working hours and willingness to travel outside duty station.

Working experience with NGO is an asset.

Traceable reference.

Key Attributes:

Substantial experience working on reproductive health and health systems strengthening.

Deep understanding and knowledge of contemporary health system dynamics and MNCH challenges.

Demonstrated capabilities in management, capacity building, high-level strategic visioning, and leadership.

Experience working effectively with district and provincial government authorities.

Familiarity with the political, social, economic, and cultural context of province level. Manicaland.

Excellent organizational, planning skills with a proactive attitude and attention to detail.

Strong inter-personal skills, enhancing team work and organisational culture.

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

Ability to identify and with the confidence report risks and problems in appropriate manner.

Excellent computer skills, including use of MS Office packages, Power point, Excel database.

Able to prioritise and complete multiple tasks.

Ability to work independently with minimal supervision, as well as in a team environment.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 18 May 2023