DME/MEAL Senior Advisor – Grants (Harare)

To achieve these outcomes, the advisor builds and develops constructive ongoing collaboration with GAM, sector, SO, regional and global Disaster Management MEAL-KM teams to align system design, standards, tools and guidance. The advisor ensures programmes meet internal and donor requirements for DME. The advisor will serve as the liaison between the GC DME team and the GC GAM team and will have a matrix line to the director of the GC GAM team.

The advisor represents World Vision with external stakeholders engaged in DME to promote learning and good practice within World Vision and across organizations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure effective global support to plan, implement, and improve DME processes in grant funded programmes.

Lead the development of overall approaches and practical solutions to ensure M&E from grant funded programmes is included and visible in partnership systems and processes. This is done in collaboration with the GAM, GTD and DM-MEAL teams.

Help build a practice of working across funding streams to ensure people plan, implement and improve M&E systems that produce useful information.

Systematically gather and use field, regional and sector team feedback to ensure M&E systems improve.

Regularly review and adjust processes to assess grant funded M&E budgets, define indicators, and collect and manage data.

Ensure the simplification of DME processes includes grant requirements.

Monitor donor require indicators and regulations on DME to ensure they are up to date in WV’s systems and business processes.

In collaboration with GAM, GTD and DM-MEAL support the development and roll out of the necessary change management process for the implementation of the global Management Information System for grants.

Build staff and partner capacity for DME in grant funded programmes:

Map staff and partner DM&E capacity for grant funded programmes on a regular basis. Work with the DME capacity building specialist to develop an approach to address gaps in partner DME capacity.

Ensure organisational DME competencies are relevant for grant funded programmes in various contexts.

Lead grant specific DME guidance, resource development, webinars, communities of practice and ongoing training or coaching to build staff and partner capacity. This is done in collaboration with the global DME capacity building advisor and in consultation with FO, RO and GAM.

Promote and facilitate knowledge transfer from grant funded programmes internally and externally.

Collaborate with key internal and external stakeholders to improve programme quality and support country strategy:

Map expected grant DME processes from key donors on a rolling basis in collaboration with GAM and GFO.

Ensure grant processes are linked to ongoing FO DME processes whenever feasible. This work must be done with regional PQ and strategy staff.

Assess contribution of grant DME processes to proposal wins and identify situations where DME processes need to be improved to increase funding opportunities. Work with GAM to prioritise offices for targeted DME support to access grant funding.

Collaborate with sector and GAM teams to summarise evaluation findings from key donors in countries with significant grant portfolios. Promote data use by follow up with SO, RO and FO on how evaluation recommendations were addressed.

Collaborate with Sector, Advocacy and Comms teams to ensure that DME grant data and learnings are properly used in the developing of internal and external communication pieces, capacity statements and success stories.

Contribute to the Global DME and GAM teams:

Actively support and collaborate with members of the global DME and GAM teams. This position has a solid line reporting relationship to the DME director and a dotted line reporting relationship to the GAM director.

Participate in individual and team meetings to make decisions, share insights and reach team objectives.

Agree and implement joint workplan with DME and GAM team. This may include support for Vision Fund initiatives.

Represent WV DME grants internal and externally as requested by the DME director and/or GAM director.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s degree in monitoring and evaluation or other relevant technical area.

Seven years of field experience leading DME processes for grant funded programmes with a mix of emergency and area programme contexts. This should include a deep understanding of the types of DME systems and business processes used by international NGOs.

Detailed knowledge of the content and application of quality assurance to grant funded DME across a wide range of sectors and contexts.

Excellent knowledge of DME requirements of major institutional donors.

Experience developing, assessing, using and training others in digital platforms.

Expertise in the development of user-friendly tools and resources for DME and use of learning platforms.

Demonstrated experience of statistical packages, data analysis software for both qualitative and quantitative data.

Preferred Knowledge Skills and Abilities:

Proven ability to develop learning/ case study materials and develop simple practical tools for field application.

Strong cross-cultural communication skills and high levels of cultural sensitivity

Excellent networking and influencing skills

Ability to summarise data visually for communication to a range of stakeholders

Language Requirements: English; additional languages – especially French, Spanish or Arabic preferred.

Work Environment/Travel: Ability and willingness to travel domestically and internationally up to 35%

Deadline: 15 September 2023