Doctor (Harare)

Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Doctor role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conducts consultations, diagnosis and treatment of patients in line with Cimas and regulatory requirements.
- Provides health advice to patients.
- Observes, assesses and teaches Clinic Nurses on carrying out procedures.
- Updates patient records in the patient’s file.
- Liaises with other medical practitioners, specialists and health service providers regarding patients’ requirements such as admissions and referrals.
- Performs minor procedures within the Clinic.
- Performs medical examinations for local and international purposes.
- Participates in health education in conjunction with other health professionals within the Community.
- Researches and keeps up to date with medical developments, treatment and medication.
- Discusses and evaluates new pharmaceutical products with pharmaceutical representatives.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degrees (MBChB).
- Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
- Valid Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).
- Proven private practice experience.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 14 June 2023