Doctor (Harare)

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Doctor role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conducts consultations, diagnosis and treatment of patients in line with Cimas and regulatory requirements.

Provides health advice to patients.

Observes, assesses and teaches Clinic Nurses on carrying out procedures.

Updates patient records in the patient’s file.

Liaises with other medical practitioners, specialists and health service providers regarding patients’ requirements such as admissions and referrals.

Performs minor procedures within the Clinic.

Performs medical examinations for local and international purposes.

Participates in health education in conjunction with other health professionals within the Community.

Researches and keeps up to date with medical developments, treatment and medication.

Discusses and evaluates new pharmaceutical products with pharmaceutical representatives.

Qualifications and Experience

Holder of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degrees (MBChB).

Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.

Valid Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).

Proven private practice experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 14 June 2023