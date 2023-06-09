Pindula|
List ProductAccount
CIMAS

Doctor (Harare)

CIMAS
Jun. 14, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Doctor role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conducts consultations, diagnosis and treatment of patients in line with Cimas and regulatory requirements.
  • Provides health advice to patients.
  • Observes, assesses and teaches Clinic Nurses on carrying out procedures.
  • Updates patient records in the patient’s file.
  • Liaises with other medical practitioners, specialists and health service providers regarding patients’ requirements such as admissions and referrals.
  • Performs minor procedures within the Clinic.
  • Performs medical examinations for local and international purposes.
  • Participates in health education in conjunction with other health professionals within the Community.
  • Researches and keeps up to date with medical developments, treatment and medication.
  • Discusses and evaluates new pharmaceutical products with pharmaceutical representatives.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Holder of a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Degrees (MBChB).
  • Registered with the Medical and Dental Practitioners Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Valid Open Practicing Certificate (OPC).
  • Proven private practice experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 14 June 2023

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Matron Surgical wards (Harare)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Midwifery Training For January, May & September Courses (One Year)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Advanced Diploma In Neonatal Intensive Care And Pediatric Nurse Training Course (18 Months)

Deadline:
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)

2024 Intake: Diploma In Operating Theatre Nurse Training Course (One Year)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Part-Time Clinical Psychologist (Harare)

Deadline:
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic
Ponai Medical Centre - Avondale Urgent Care Clinic

Resident Physiotherapist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback