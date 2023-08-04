Pindula|Search Pindula
Document Administrator (Gwanda)

Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Aug. 07, 2023
Job Description

This role is responsible for dealing with incoming mail and e-mail instructions from clients by scanning onto the system and routing to the appropriate Department and processing outgoing client correspondence.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Timely submission of branch documents to Back Office for filing.
  • File management – physical and electronic.
  • T24 image uploads.
  • Client statement/ Balance enquiry service– physical and electronic.
  • Queries management with support Departments (Helpdesk, Treasury BO).
  • Resolution of mobile banking related queries (M sign up/ Delink/ SMS Alerts).
  • Support branch sales activities.
  • Mail management.
  • Stationery management.
  • Staff amenities management (groceries).
  • Queue management support.
  • Record/ Maintain daily/ monthly activity logs.
  • Any other clerical duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Commerce.
  • Skills: Mail Management, Office Administration, Organizing Files, Queue Management, Short Message Service (SMS).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Document-Administrator_JR-43064?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Deadline: 07 August 2023

Old Mutual Zimbabwe

Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.

