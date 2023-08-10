Dog Handlers

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. The candidates will be reporting to the Senior Dog Handler.

Duties and Responsibilities

Providing physical security coverage to the entire mine to ensure a secure operating environment.

Preventing and protecting Company Assets against theft, damage or wastage.

Ensuring the well being of the security dogs (cleanliness, dipping and feeding).

Ensuring dogs are safe when being exercised and socialised during play time.

Use of basic obedience commands for manners, reminders and dog handling.

Inspect dogs for wounds, fleas or ticks at regular intervals.

Reporting and recording any incidence of theft, intrusions or any other security violations.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.

Certificate in Dog Handling.

At least 3 years minimum experience in a security related organisation such as the private commercial or public security sectors.

Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management systems.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating he position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com

Deadline: 11 August 2023