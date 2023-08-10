Zimbabwe Elections 2023
Dog Handlers
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post. The candidates will be reporting to the Senior Dog Handler.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing physical security coverage to the entire mine to ensure a secure operating environment.
- Preventing and protecting Company Assets against theft, damage or wastage.
- Ensuring the well being of the security dogs (cleanliness, dipping and feeding).
- Ensuring dogs are safe when being exercised and socialised during play time.
- Use of basic obedience commands for manners, reminders and dog handling.
- Inspect dogs for wounds, fleas or ticks at regular intervals.
- Reporting and recording any incidence of theft, intrusions or any other security violations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have 5 O Level passes including English and Mathematics.
- Certificate in Dog Handling.
- At least 3 years minimum experience in a security related organisation such as the private commercial or public security sectors.
- Sound knowledge of SHEQ Management systems.
Other
How to Apply
Interested, self driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating he position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com
Deadline: 11 August 2023
Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company is a Private Limited Company wholly owned by Defold Mine (Pvt) Ltd which has 100% shareholding. The Company has mining operations in Manicaland in Mutare' s Chiadzwa area and in Chimanimani.
