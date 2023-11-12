Donor Compliance Officer (Harare)
Job Description
The Donor Compliance Officer is responsible for managing institutional adherence to donor rules and regulations from pre-award to contract close-out. The Officer will evaluate all current and new donor compliance regulations, review organizational processes and policies, and will provide documentation and training. As the subject matter expert, the Officer stays abreast of donor requirements and requests and collects/organizes data to ensure accurate and complete narrative and financial reports. This position will review grants and cooperative agreements from U.S. Government, and collaborate with the Chief of Party to manage the grant award.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Advises Chief of Party, Country Director and SLT in the review of donor requests for proposals regarding organizational capacity to fulfil the donor compliance requirements of the project.
- Contributes to compliance planning during proposal/work plan, budget, amendment, and sub-award development.
- Works with the Chief of Party; Country Director and SLT to review and negotiate awards and modifications prior to signature.
- Develops tools and templates to ensure donor compliance throughout award period.
- Provides technical assistance and performs spot checks to verify compliance with donor rules and regulations.
- Maintains up-to-date and advanced knowledge of U.S. Government award regulations including cooperative agreements and grants, in addition to other, primarily bilateral, donor award requirements.
- Assesses and advises when donor contractual obligations may not be met and makes recommendation to mitigate risks.
- Provides communication, training, and other resources to the identified needs
- Ensures donor compliance by collaborating with other departments and implementing partners to review and evaluate policies and procedures and ensure regular updates are made.
- Liaises with the Finance Manager and Chief of Party to monitor program activities and conducts field visits to ensure consistency with grant terms and conditions, timelines, budgets, and performance measures.
- Reviews invoices/financial reports and programmatic narrative reports to ensure that only allowable and reasonable costs and activities are included.
Qualifications and Experience
- Accounting degree, relevant social Science degree, Law or relevant degree.
- A Master’s degree or higher in related field is an added advantage.
- Minimum of three years’ experience in donor project management or donor compliance.
- Knowledge and experience of handling USAID grant an added advantage.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills in English, Shona/Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, should quote job applied for – for example “Donor Compliance Officer” - in the email subject field, and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees.
Emails to: recruitment@pszim.com
This application is open only to Zimbabwean nationals or permanent residents with work permits. Early applications are encouraged as shortlisting and interviews will be on a rolling basis
Only shortlisted applicants being considered for interview will be contacted.
PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting diversity, equality and inclusion. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.
The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the MSI / PSZ safeguarding guidelines.
Deadline: 17 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.
Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597
Phone: (024) 2339597