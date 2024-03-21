Dozer Operator (Hwange)

Job Description

We are looking to hire A skilled Dozer Operator to carry out works in the mine’s coal pit. The individual will also be responsible in ensuring high productivity while enforcing adherence to all company safety and quality standards including SOPs and to perform any other duties assigned by the superior.

Duties and Responsibilities

Attend daily safety meeting.

Sign for machines key (Key Control).

Do Pre-use inspection as per the pre-use checklist of the machine.

Operate the dozer.

Machine checks (water, oil, temp, hydraulic transmission).

Check leaks and lose bolts, secure batteries and tank.

Cutting edges.

Tips and reapers and cleaners blowing.

Fill in plant returns and machine hours.

Report service hours.

Report faults.

Qualifications and Experience

Certificate in earth moving machinery specifically dozer operator certificate.

At least 3 years traceable and relevant experience in operating earth moving machinery.

Mature and result oriented.

Good communication skills.

Attention to detail.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should apply to:

Human Resources Operations and Administration Officer