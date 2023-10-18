Dozer Operators (Harare)

Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

The incumbents reports to the Plant and logistics Officer. He/she will be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

To operate and care for the machine.

Perform duties assigned by the Supervisor at site.

Excavating, groundbreaking and earth moving Good operating speed to meet targets.

Qualifications and Experience

Operating certificate with 5 years' experience.

Follow all safety procedures.

Must adhere to the 4Cs procedures.

Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com