Fossil Contracting

Dozer Operators (Harare)

Fossil Contracting
Oct. 18, 2023
Job Description

A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.

The incumbents reports to the Plant and logistics Officer. He/she will be responsible for the following duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To operate and care for the machine.
  • Perform duties assigned by the Supervisor at site.
  • Excavating, groundbreaking and earth moving Good operating speed to meet targets.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Operating certificate with 5 years' experience.
  • Follow all safety procedures.
  • Must adhere to the 4Cs procedures.
  • Good communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should send their CVs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.

Deadline: 18 October 2023

Fossil Contracting

077 316 4791

Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.

