Dozer Operators (Harare)
Fossil Contracting
Job Description
A Local Construction company seeks to recruit suitable candidates for the position that has arisen in its structures.
The incumbents reports to the Plant and logistics Officer. He/she will be responsible for the following duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- To operate and care for the machine.
- Perform duties assigned by the Supervisor at site.
- Excavating, groundbreaking and earth moving Good operating speed to meet targets.
Qualifications and Experience
- Operating certificate with 5 years' experience.
- Follow all safety procedures.
- Must adhere to the 4Cs procedures.
- Good communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should send their CVs (Indicating title) to: recruitment@fossilzim.co.zw or humancapitaldepartment2023@gmail.com
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 October 2023
Fossil Contracting
Founded in 2010 and going from strength to strength since, Fossil Contracting is a Zimbabwean Contracting firm, specializing in Civil Works, Contract Mining, Road Construction, Earth works, Building & Structural Works and Plant Hire.
