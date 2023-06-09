Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for suitably qualified and self-driven individuals for a Draftsman position. The successful candidate will be responsible for driving business performance through the preparation of drawings and specifications for the organization’s projects, to satisfy stakeholders’ needs and expectations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Produce drawings for construction and information purposes in 2D and 3D as required by the organization using CADD systems.

Develop and prepare architectural designs and drawings from preliminary concepts, sketches, and specifications.

Assist in the design, planning, and drawing of plans and writing of specifications for new construction and renovation.

Produce, organize, and distribute all building plans including development permits, building permits issued for construction, and site instructions.

Participate in project review meetings with the project team staff and maintain contact with staff for project documentation.

Efficiently operate computer-assisted design and drafting workstations

Complete documentation packages and produce drawing sets based on a current project and team needs.

Check and verify design drawings to conform to specifications and design data

Assist in field inspection of construction projects.

Perform other duties as required.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of ND in engineering drafting.

At least 5 years experience in the field preferably designing retail outlets.

Deep knowledge and understanding of Draughting software such as AutoCAD or ArchiCAD.

Ability to respond well to criticism and maintain a positive attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the qualifications and experience should send their detailed CVs to: hr@southsea.co.zw, clearly indicating the position applied for.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 13 June 2023