Draughtsman
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Run the Spatial Planning/ Survey Drawing Section.
- Supervise subordinates in the Drawing Office.
- Maintain and update plans filed in the Spatial Section.
- Book appointments for land survey services.
- Draught new general plans, topographic plans, and diagrams.
- Receive and issue drawing office stock.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Draughting and Design Technology or equivalent.
- Certificate in Geographic Information Systems (added advantage).
- At least 2 years experience in a similar environment.
The Package:
- Competitive salary.
- Fringe benefits (details revealed to shortlisted applicants).
Other
How to Apply
Email or post your:
- Comprehensive Curriculum Vitae.
- Certified copies of ID and relevant certificates.
- Three professional traceable referees.
to:
The Human Capital Director
City of Bulawayo
P.O Box 558
BULAWAYO
Or drop at:
Ground Floor Municipal Buildings (Tower Block)
Takawira & R.G. Mugabe
BULAWAYO
Deadline: 05 August 2024
City of Bulawayo
Bulawayo, the heart of a tremendous wide sweep of the western parts of Zimbabwe, is the second largest city in Zimbabwe with a population of about 1, 5 million fully integrated people of different races, tribal groupings and cultural backgrounds.
The City of Bulawayo is located on an area selected by the last of the local Matebele Kings, for his personal Kraal. Government House now stands on the actual site.
This is the first capital established by king Lobengula in 1870 when he emerged as successor to king Mzilikazi his father and founder of the Ndebele state. Initially named "Gibixhegu" the capital was later named "ko Bulawayo" and the king lived here until 1881.