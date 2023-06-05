Pindula|
List ProductAccount
Harare City Council

Draughtsperson (Grade: 9)

Harare City Council
Jun. 05, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancy in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in the City of Harare. Will be responsible for managing the drawing office, production of working and standard drawings; the updating, storage and retrieval of information pertaining to the roadways.

  • Reporting To: Design Engineer
  • Location: Cleveland House
  • Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manages the Division’s drawing office.
  • Produces working drawings from the engineer’s sketches Ensuring that final designs comply with regulations & quality standards.
  • Visits construction sites to verify information on drawings.
  • Captures information on as built drawings onto the Road Data Bank.
  • Prepares standard drawings as instructed.
  • Prepares detailed Bills of Quantities.
  • Keeps track of all private initiated projects.
  • Updates the City’s storm-water drainage disposal systems.
  • Links with the City’s GIS unit to update road network information.
  • Communicates effectively in oral and written forms.

Qualifications and Experience

  • National Diploma in Civil Engineering (with focus on Draughting) or equivalent).
  • Three years’ relevant post qualification experience.

Skills And Competencies:

  • Highly knowledgeable and competent in AutoCAD and Civil 3D designs.
  • Knowledge of detailing and draughting standards.
  • Using initiative and independent judgment within general policy guidelines.
  • Communicating effectively in oral and written forms.
  • Computer applications related to the work – Microsoft Packages.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

Compensation: A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023

Harare City Council

The Harare City Council is the local governing body of Harare, the capital of Zimbabwe. It is composed of 46 councillors, each representing a different ward. It is headed by the mayor of Harare, who is assisted by a deputy mayor. The administrative body tasked with providing services for residence of Harare and among other duties, the council is responsible for providing clean drinking water, housing and accomodation, refuse collection facilities and health services.

Address: Corner Sam Nujoma Street and Jason Moyo (Africa Unit square)

Website: 

Phone: +263 4 705085/6

Hotline Numbers: 0242774141-3 or 0242753330-2

Email: hrepublicity@gmail.com

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Harare City Council
Harare City Council

Roads Technicians x3

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Facilities Engineer

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Maintenance Officer

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Plant Operator (Baking Plant)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Plant Operator (Edible Oil Plant)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Plant Operator (Feed Plant)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Assistant Plant Operator (Baking Plant)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Assistant Operator (Edible Oil Plant)

Deadline:
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)
Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT)

Assistant Operator (Feed Plant)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome
Zimbabwe Alloys Chrome

Production Manager

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback