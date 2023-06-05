Draughtsperson (Grade: 9)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the above vacancy in the Roads Division of the Department of Works in the City of Harare. Will be responsible for managing the drawing office, production of working and standard drawings; the updating, storage and retrieval of information pertaining to the roadways.

Reporting To: Design Engineer

Design Engineer Location: Cleveland House

Cleveland House Department: Works

Duties and Responsibilities

Manages the Division’s drawing office.

Produces working drawings from the engineer’s sketches Ensuring that final designs comply with regulations & quality standards.

Visits construction sites to verify information on drawings.

Captures information on as built drawings onto the Road Data Bank.

Prepares standard drawings as instructed.

Prepares detailed Bills of Quantities.

Keeps track of all private initiated projects.

Updates the City’s storm-water drainage disposal systems.

Links with the City’s GIS unit to update road network information.

Communicates effectively in oral and written forms.

Qualifications and Experience

National Diploma in Civil Engineering (with focus on Draughting) or equivalent).

Three years’ relevant post qualification experience.

Skills And Competencies:

Highly knowledgeable and competent in AutoCAD and Civil 3D designs.

Knowledge of detailing and draughting standards.

Using initiative and independent judgment within general policy guidelines.

Computer applications related to the work – Microsoft Packages.

Other

How to Apply

A written application letter together with a detailed curriculum vitae including certified copies of both educational and professional qualifications and three (3) traceable references should be submitted to:

The Acting Human Capital Director

Rowan Martin Building

P. O. Box 1680

HARARE

OR hand deliver to: Records Office, Basement, Room B38 at Rowan Martin Building.

Compensation: A competitive salary commensurate with the post and other benefits will be disclosed to successful candidates.

NB: Clearly state on the envelope the position applied for & canvassing will disqualify applicants. City of Harare is an equal opportunities employer. Only short-listed applicants will be responded to.

Deadline: 05 June 2023