DREAMS Administration Intern (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Administration Intern for the HIV care and treatment, DREAMS and VMMC programs. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The position provides program and administrative support to the DREAMS Program.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assists in the organization of events such as trainings, meetings workshops, site support and supervision activities etc.

Assists DREAMS team in records management of program and strategic information documents for easy access and retrieval including the use of online share points including all program successes, reports emanating from the DREAMS program interventions in the DREAMS districts.

Assist the DREAMS Program team in receiving, securing, issuing stationery, manage and maintain all office assets including the four DREAMS districts.

Assists in minute taking for staff meetings and reports.

Assists the DREAMS Program team in coordinating and managing front office operations including the switchboard and attending to visitors.

Provides administrative support to staff for photocopying, faxing, mailing, filing etc. Identifies sources of information for the preparation of program documents such as guidelines, SOPs, IEC materials, success stories, innovations, presentations etc.

Working closely with grant technical staff to ensure the quality and timely production of all training materials.

Supports the work of DREAMS district teams by timely processing requisitions for their travel, communication, and other allowances.

Assists in compiling monthly travel plans, raise cash requisitions, and assist in the processing of claims for the DREAMS district teams.

Assists with sourcing quotations from District field suppliers and send to procurement for processing.

Assists with monthly stock take and generate stock reports.

Supports Logistics department with vehicle and fuel reports.

Supports Logistics with vehicle tracking repair and maintenance schedules, vehicle contracting tracking and payments.

Qualifications and Experience

Recent graduate holding a Bachelor’s degree in Administration/ business studies or related field. One year work related learning experience is required.

Experience from an international NGO or developmental sector is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: intern@zimttech.org