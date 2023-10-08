DREAMS Administration Intern (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of Administration Intern for the HIV care and treatment, DREAMS and VMMC programs. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The position provides program and administrative support to the DREAMS Program.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assists in the organization of events such as trainings, meetings workshops, site support and supervision activities etc.
- Assists DREAMS team in records management of program and strategic information documents for easy access and retrieval including the use of online share points including all program successes, reports emanating from the DREAMS program interventions in the DREAMS districts.
- Assist the DREAMS Program team in receiving, securing, issuing stationery, manage and maintain all office assets including the four DREAMS districts.
- Assists in minute taking for staff meetings and reports.
- Assists the DREAMS Program team in coordinating and managing front office operations including the switchboard and attending to visitors.
- Provides administrative support to staff for photocopying, faxing, mailing, filing etc. Identifies sources of information for the preparation of program documents such as guidelines, SOPs, IEC materials, success stories, innovations, presentations etc.
- Working closely with grant technical staff to ensure the quality and timely production of all training materials.
- Supports the work of DREAMS district teams by timely processing requisitions for their travel, communication, and other allowances.
- Assists in compiling monthly travel plans, raise cash requisitions, and assist in the processing of claims for the DREAMS district teams.
- Assists with sourcing quotations from District field suppliers and send to procurement for processing.
- Assists with monthly stock take and generate stock reports.
- Supports Logistics department with vehicle and fuel reports.
- Supports Logistics with vehicle tracking repair and maintenance schedules, vehicle contracting tracking and payments.
Qualifications and Experience
- Recent graduate holding a Bachelor’s degree in Administration/ business studies or related field. One year work related learning experience is required.
- Experience from an international NGO or developmental sector is an added advantage.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: intern@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity: Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org