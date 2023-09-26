DREAMS Data Collation Clerks x32

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of DREAMS Data Collation Clerk for the anticipated DREAMS program in the following districts: - Seke x9, Nkayi x6, Lupane x6, Bubi x6, and Tsholotsho x5. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. ​​

The DREAMS Data Collation Clerk is expected to execute the following responsibilities: entering data into the DREAMS DHIS2 database as per given instructions, filing and records management. The cadre is also expected to enter data from the DREAMS program being implemented by ZimPAAC IPs regarding screening, enrolling, referrals and service delivery for AGYWs reached by the program. The role reports to the District Strategic Information and Evaluation Assistant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Capturing and collating DREAMS related data as per given Standard Operating Procedures and report on several indicators as per guidance by the DREAMS District Strategic Information & Evaluation Assistants.

Processing entries into the DHIS2 and CommCare for both Screening, Enrolment, referrals, and Clinical & Non- Clinical service interventions.

Creating and keeping a log-sheet of entries conducted which should include UIC processed with accompanying demographic data.

Filing all processed documents (screening forms, enrolment forms, health for life registers, non-clinical and clinical register & financial literacy) according to the Standard Operating Procedure.

Completing missing data by triangulating between the Screening and enrolment tools or by checking with the beneficiary on missing data.

Creating a report at the end of the engagement period for activities done which should include the following: - number of entries processed into the DHIS2, number of cleaned entries, number of source documents verified and number of source documents filed according to the given guidelines.

Scanning through source documents (screening forms, enrolment forms, health for life registers, non-clinical, clinical register & financial literacy) information to identify pertinent information.

Correcting errors and organizing the information in a manner that will optimize swift and accurate capturing.

Verifying, sorting, cleaning, and transferring data from paper formats into computer files or database systems (DREAMS DHIS2 & ZDIP/CommCare).

Entering and updating information in DREAMS DHIS2 databases (screening forms, enrolment forms, health for life registers, non-clinical, clinical register & financial literacy).

Providing support to ensure that data on paper-based forms, and electronic database is backed up and storing hard copies of data in an organized manner to optimize retrieval.

Informing relevant parties regarding data quality and transcription errors encountered.

Updating and retrieving data from the database or electronic files as requested.

Complying with security backups and regular checks to ensure data is saved and stored properly.

Supporting and mentoring DREAMS Program Nurses, DREAMS Ambassadors, & Community Cadres in the collection and reporting of non-clinical & clinical process, custom and MER outcome data in the CommCare mobile application.

Providing on-site coaching and level 1 user support for DREAMS DHIS2, CommCare and Power BI, according to help desk procedures.

Ensuring that all electronic & mobile devices at facilities are well maintained, properly managed and in good working condition, and escalating any unresolved issues.

Providing support to ensure that all registers in use at the facility are accurately completed, properly maintained, and stored securely at the facility.

Monitoring and tracking devices, syncing to central server, ensuring that all CommCare forms and DHIS2 with captured data are synced weekly and each facility submits complete, clean, and quality data in a timely manner and meets reporting deadlines.

Working collaboratively and closely with the facility Sister-in-charge, DREAMS Clinical nurses and other community cadres in conducting routine data quality audits at health facility & community.

Cleaning data in DREAMS DHIS2, & CommCare HQ on all forms identified and flagged as having incorrect data submitted and synced to the server.

Qualifications and Experience

Health-related background with relevant M&E training; minimum of a Diploma in Records Management, Social Sciences, Information Technology, Project Management, Public Health, Health Promotion, or related field is required.

Minimum of 1 year working experience in managing, and reporting health related program/project data and information.

Former DREAMS beneficiary is an added advantage.

Knowledge in using computer programs is a requirement. Experience in working with the DREAMS DHIS2 system is desirable. Good reading and writing skills.

Basic understanding of MS Excel, including pivot-tables, formatting, statistical functions, and formulas.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ddcc@zimttech.org