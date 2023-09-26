DREAMS District Mentor (Seke)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of DREAMS District Mentor for the anticipated DREAMS program in Seke district. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The DREAMS District Mentor provides mentorship in safe spaces in collaboration with community-based mentors. The role is key in building protective assets, motivating AGYWs to realize their full potential by directing AGYWs on the right path towards achieving set goals and vision ensuring career growth and development of life skills that empower AGYWs. DREAMS Mentors assist in building positive relationships within support networks and providing active linkages for clinical services in communities and facilities, improving reproductive health outcomes for AGYWs as part of comprehensive prevention programming and directly improving protective factors for AGYWs. The position reports to HIV Prevention and ASRH Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting DREAMS Ambassadors and Community Based Mentors in the identification of safe spaces for program implementation and delivering Health for Life sessions at the identified safe spaces.
- Profiling AGYWs and informing of the provision of person-centred secondary services.
- Providing mentorship activities including coaching for leadership, career growth, and ensuring positive health for AGYWs.
- Supporting the maintenance of DREAMS wards through mentorship for career growth, entrepreneurship, and linkages for ASRH clinical services.
- Providing support in the implementation of the ZimPAAC primary and secondary services in communities where DREAMS is being implemented in both Phase 2 and 3 districts.
- Working directly with DREAMS beneficiaries in capacity building and ensuring their career growth and that for DREAMS Ambassadors and Community Based Mentors.
- Linking Community-Based Mentors, DREAMS Ambassadors, and DREAMS beneficiaries with other development platforms e.g., fellowships, career growth pathways.
- Identifying skilled community caregivers to transfer skills to DREAMS beneficiaries in safe spaces.
- Documenting significant stories of change.
- Submitting timesheets, travel requests, and claims timely as per Zim-TTECH policies and guidance.
- Conducting any other assigned duties.
Qualifications and Experience
- First degree in Social/Behavioural sciences or related discipline.
- At least a year of relevant working experience working with priority populations including Adolescent Girls and Young Women.
- LIVES certification is an added advantage. Must be fluent in English, Ndebele, and Shona.
- Experience working in PEPFAR programs is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: dm@zimttech.org
NB: Candidates should not apply to more than one district.
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org